Last season, Jaren Jackson Jr. was the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year. It was the 23-year-old’s second season in a row where he led the NBA in blocks. On top of that, Jackson Jr. earned his first-ever all-star selection in what was a special season for him. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the former 4th overall pick is the current betting favorite to win DPOY.

Minnesota’s Rudy Gobet was the last player to win back-to-back DPOY trophies. He did that with the Jazz in 2018 and 2019. NBA fans seem to have varying opinions on Jackson Jr. as a rising star in this league. The DPOY trophy was not handed to him last season, he was well deserving of that honor. However, some around the league believe that was not the case.

Currently, NBA betting sites have Jackson Jr. at (+500) to win DPOY in the 2023-24 season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the favorite to win DPOY, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/G0Y7cMmgFY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 26, 2023



Will Jaren Jackson Jr. be able to win back-to-back DPOY trophies with Marcus Smart on his team?

One simple reason that Jaren Jackson Jr. might not have a shot at winning DPOY next season is that he’ll be playing with Marcus Smart. He was traded to the Grizzlies this offseason and it’s the first time that back-to-back DPOYs will be playing on the same team. Smart won DPOY in the 2021-22 season and Jackson Jr. took home the trophy last season.

The Grizzlies are going to have an elite defense next season, but that might not play into Jackson Jr. winning the award. Last season, Jackson Jr. averaged (3.0) blocks per game and led the NBA. The duo should have no problem playing well together, but Jackson Jr. might not have the individual stats needed to win.

Recently, Jackson Jr. credited NBA 2K for helping him win DPOY in 2022-23. He said his timing came from 2K and Jackson Jr. is an elite shot-blocker because of it. The one-time all-star will look to back up his DPOY trophy with another strong performance in 2023-24.