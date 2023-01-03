Detroit’s Marvin Bagley III To Miss Extended Time With Right Hand Injury

The Detroit Pistons own the worst record in the NBA right now with a 10-30 record. Additionally, they are 2-8 in their last ten games and most recently lost to the Trail Blazers last night, 135-106. Detroit lost PG Cade Cunningham to season-ending shin surgery and it’s been a disaster since then, including a brawl with the Orlando Magic. Today, the team received even more bad news when it was reported that Marvin Bagley III sustained a right hand injury and is out an extended period of time.

Bagley was traded mid-season last year from the Kings to the Piston’s and played 18 games last season for Detroit. This year he’s played in 25 of their 40 games so far and has made 13 starts. His points, rebounds, and minutes played per game are all career-lows for him.

Marvin Bagley III to miss extended period of time with right hand injury

EPSN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported today that Bagley III will miss “extended time” after sustaining a right hand injury. Sources tell him that the 23 year old is to undergo further testing to determine he next steps and severity of the injury.

Bagley’s injury occurred during the second quarter of the Pistons game vs the Blazers last Friday. He and another player got tangled up fighting for position on the boards and Bagley immediately reached for his right hand. It was clear that he was in pain and was grimacing while still out on the court. After being subbed out a few possessions later, Bagley III did not return to the game.

He signed a three-year contract with the team over the summer and both sides will be hoping this is not a serious injury. Bagley II was he first big man coming off the bench for the Pistons this season and now his role is going to need to be filled. Saddiq Bey and Nerlens Noel could be the answer to that problem.