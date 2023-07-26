Main Page
Dillon Brooks’ shot selection led to his Grizzlies departure
Dillon Brooks’ shot selection with the Memphis Grizzlies led to his sign-and-trade with the Houston Rockets earlier this month. “I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on The Lowe Post. “The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally it was time. That was not the primary reason.
“The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market, and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Memphis Grizzlies hold 11th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Grizzlies were trying to trade Dillon Brooks for the past two years because he didn’t want to be the “fourth or fifth” option on offense.
(via Tim MacMahon) pic.twitter.com/RzwIsS8EgI
— Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) July 26, 2023
Desmond Bane signed a five-year, $197.23 million rookie scale extension with Memphis earlier this month. The Grizzlies also traded for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and signed former New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to a two-year, $6.55 million deal. Not to mention, Memphis acquired forward Isaiah Todd from the Phoenix Suns.
Dillon Brooks likely would have seen less playing time next season. Even then, news emerged after Memphis’ first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers that Memphis wouldn’t bring Brooks back “under any circumstances,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Dillon Brooks did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon with the Memphis Grizzlies, shot selection led to his sign-and-trade with Houston Rockets
Furthermore, in 73 starts with the Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season, Dillon Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and a career-high 30.3 minutes per game. The sixth-year forward also shot a career-low 39.6% from the floor.
In Memphis’ 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 17, the 6-foot-7 wing recorded a season-high 32 points, four boards, one assist, and one block in 38 minutes as a starter.
Brooks signed a three-year, $35 million extension with Memphis in 2020. The Oregon product was projected to earn $22,627,671 in 2023-24 and $22,255,493 in 2024-25. However, the forward left the Grizzlies in free agency to ink a four-year, $80 million deal with Houston in a sign-and-trade agreement.
Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Dillon Brooks’ four-year, $80M deal with the Rockets? Well it’s landed at four-years $86M in the sign-and-trade — with $4M more in incentives that can bring it to $90M, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/FiRjmYl2TB
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2023
In a five-team trade, the Grizzlies traded Brooks to Houston; the Atlanta Hawks sent Alpha Kaba to the Rockets; Houston dealt Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington Jr. to Atlanta; and the Rockets traded Kenyon Martin to the Clippers and sent Josh Christopher to Memphis.
Additionally, the Rockets traded Patty Mills to OKC; the Clippers traded Vanja Marinkovic to the Grizzlies; and the Thunder traded cash to the Atlanta Hawks. Of course, the Hawks later traded Washington Jr. to OKC for Mills.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Dillon Brooks’ shot selection led to his Grizzlies departure
- NBA legend predicts that LeBron James will lead the Las Vegas expansion: ‘It’s his team, I heard it through league channels’
- Lance Stephenson hopes to return to the NBA to play for the Knicks or Nets: ‘It is time for a New York team’
- Anthony Edwards wants to play Warriors ‘because Draymond Green talks so much trash’
- Hawks and Magic selected to play a regular-season match in Mexico City this November
-
NBA 1 week ago
Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Former LSU women’s basketball star Danielle Ballard struck and killed by car
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for ZOA Energy Drink
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
LeBron James Applauds Cam Reddish Signing on Twitter, Calls Him A ‘Flat Out Hooper’