Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is willing to wait until the 2024 offseason to sign an extension. “I want it to be known that I still have the opportunity to sign an extension next summer. I don’t think a lot of people understand that aspect,” he said.

Mitchell, 27, is under contract for the next three seasons. The four-time All-Star signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with the Utah Jazz in November 2020.

The 6-foot-1 guard is slated to earn $33.16 million in 2023-24 and $35.41 million in 2024-25. His deal also includes a 2025-26 player option worth $37.09 million.

Last September, Utah traded Mitchell to Cleveland for Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and five first-round draft picks (2025-29). His 15% trade bonus was triggered in the Utah-Cleveland trade because 15% exceeded the 25% cap max.

If he is hesitant to sign his extension now, Cavs fans have to wonder if he wants out. Then again, maybe everyone shouldn’t read too much into it. He seems happy in Cleveland.

In 68 starts of the 2022-23 season, Mitchell averaged career highs of 28.3 points and 35.8 minutes per game. Along with logging 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest, the guard shot career bests of 48.4% from the floor, 38.6% beyond the arc, and 86.7% at the foul line.

Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 2, and the former Jazz star scored or assisted on 99 points, the second most in NBA history since Wilt Chamberlain (104). Chamberlain recorded 100 points against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

Furthermore, Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 70 points in a single game. In addition to Chamberlain and Bryant, the guard joined Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, and Devin Booker.

At the end of the 2022-23 regular season, Mitchell finished eighth in points (1,922), 13th in steals (99), eighth in field goals (679), fourth in 3-pointers (245), 12th in win shares (8.9), ninth in value over replacement player (5.0), and 10th in usage percentage (32.1%).

