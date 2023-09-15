Dwight Howard To Meet With Warriors Next Week

Dwight Howard hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but now the 6-foot-10 center is expected to meet with the Golden State Warriors next week.

“The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon,” reported Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Howard, 37, has played for the TaiwanBeer Leopards of the T1 League since 2022. Over his 18-year NBA career, the Georgia native received eight All-Star selections (2007-14) and won NBA Defensive Player of the Year three times (2009-11).

Dwight Howard was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy. The young standout decided to forego his NCAA career and pursue the professional level.

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, Howard’s idol, did the same in 1995. As a result, the Magic selected Howard first overall over UConn junior Emeka Okafor, who also had a successful rookie season.

Howard played his first eight seasons (2004-12) with the Magic. In 78 starts with Orlando of the 2010-11 season, the center averaged a career-high 22.9 points per game, along with 14.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Of course, in 54 appearances with the Magic of the 2011-12 season, Howard logged 20.6 points, a career-high 14.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 57.3% from the field.

In August 2012, Orlando traded him to the Lakers. However, he left L.A. following the 2012-13 season.

Additionally, Howard went on to play for the Houston Rockets (2013-16), Atlanta Hawks (2016-17 season), Charlotte Hornets (2017-18 season), and Washington Wizards (2018-19 season).

The big man would play two more seasons with the Lakers in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Before his final stint with L.A., Howard signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2020-21 season.

Source:Dwight Howard will arrive in the Bay on Monday. He will workout on Tuesday & Wednesday. Also has meetings with Kerr & Dunleavy. Steve is most interested in Dwight’s mindset, acceptance of a role, and desire to be a good vet for the young guys. Meetings will be important. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 15, 2023



In 1,242 career games, Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 31.8 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 58.7% from the floor and 56.7% at the foul line.

The former Laker also received eight All-NBA honors (First Team: 2008-12; Second Team: 2014; Third Team: 2007, 2013). Also, he led the league in rebounds five times (2008-10, 2012, 2013) and blocks twice (2009, 2010).

Howard’s T1 League professional career (2022-23 season)

In November 2022, Dwight Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. Although the league caps the salary of foreign players to $200,000, it approved an exception for Howard. The ex-Magic star received over $1 million. The league argued that “Howard will raise the level of competition and boost the audience’s interest.” On November 19, Howard made his Leopards debut, posting 38 points, 25 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 blocks in a 120-115 win over New Taipei CTBC DEA. >After playing his first two games back-to-back and almost averaging a triple-double, Howard was sidelined with a knee injury until mid-December. Howard attributed this to playing over 90 minutes within 26 hours. Howard re-injured his knee after playing another string of back-to-back games from December 16-17, causing him to miss another two weeks. Despite sitting out games, the center dominated the stat sheet. In just one season, he was named an All-Star and won All-Star Game Most Famous Player and All-Star Game MVP. He was also selected to the All-T1 League First Team after leading the league in rebounds. Not to mention, Dwight Howard received a T1 League All-Defensive First-Team nod and was awarded the T1 League Most Valuable Import. NBA Betting Content You May Like Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.

