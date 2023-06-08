ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has a future with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers. On Wednesday, it was reported that Phoenix would explore multiple options with the 12-time All-Star, including a trade, stretching, or waiving and re-signing.

“I think Chris Paul’s future is in one of two places,” Windhorst said. “One is Los Angeles, be it the Lakers or the Clippers. Both teams potentially need a point guard; their point guards on both teams are free agents Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell.

Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold the best odds to land the 18-year veteran. Sportsbooks show the Dallas Mavericks with second-shortest odds, followed by the Boston Celtics and Clippers.

.@WindhorstESPN says if Chris Paul doesn’t return to Phoenix, his future could be with the Lakers or Clippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/ACa7DaId5Z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 8, 2023

“And it’s not out of the realm of possibility, I think it’s worth pointing out, that the Suns could bring him back,” Brian Windhorst added. “It would be an NFL-style restructuring where his contract is paid out of its partial guarantee, and they bring him back for a lesser salary. So, I would bet on L.A. or Phoenix if his contract is bought out.”

In July 2021, Paul signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Phoenix. About $75,000,000 is fully guaranteed, and the guard’s annual average salary is $30 million. The Suns would open up the full mid-level exception if Paul is waived, stretched, or traded.

“The expectation is that the Suns would stretch and waive Paul’s contract, spreading the cap hit over a longer-term to create more salary cap space in ensuing years,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

The 11-time All-NBA member is guaranteed $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season when and if he is waived. That is unless the Suns keep Paul past the June 28 deadline, which is the guarantee date.

Paul’s $30 million for the 2024-2025 season is non-guaranteed. Of course, the amount will be fully guaranteed on June 28, 2024. Also, the Suns could stretch Paul’s $15.8 million guarantee over the next five years at $3.16 million per season.

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Suns beginning conversations with Chris Paul on his future with franchise pic.twitter.com/2DoOaRX3fV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 8, 2023



Moreover, Paul previously played for the Clippers for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. In 409 starts, the guard averaged 18.8 points and 4.2 rebounds with L.A. Not to mention, he logged 9.8 assists, 2.2 steals, and 33.9 minutes per game. ESPN reporters would love to see Paul play with LeBron James and the Lakers. However, it’s all up to the 18-year veteran.

In 59 starts with the Suns in the 2022-23 regular season, Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 32 minutes per game. The veteran guard also shot 44% from the floor and 37.5% beyond the arc as well. He finished 20th in steals (91) and 12th in steal percentage (2.4%).

