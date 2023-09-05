ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson believes Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025 if the Eastern Conference contender fails to win another title in the next two seasons.

“[Bucks can retain Giannis] if they win a championship in the next two years, if they don’t, I think he’s [Giannis] gone,” Jefferson said on his Road Trippin’ YouTube show. “I don’t think the Bucks are back at the drawing board.

“I think they changed their coach; I think they got two years…If they win a championship, I think he will stay. If they do not, I think he will have an opportunity to move on.” Go to the 4:35 mark in the YouTube video below.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold fourth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.

In August, a few NBA insiders mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as potential destinations for the Bucks superstar, if he decides to ask for a trade or declines his 2025-26 player option worth $51.93 million.

“The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise,” wrote ex-ESPN writer Marc Stein.

Moreover, the two-time MVP signed a five-year, $228.2 million contract extension with Milwaukee in December 2020. His multi-year deal includes a 15% trade kicker.

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo earned $42.49 million last season and is slated to make $45.64 million in 2023-24. He becomes eligible for a three-year, $173 million extension on Friday, Sept. 22.

A coaching change could lead the Greek Freak to demanding a trade. Former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired by the organization on May 4 after top-seeded Milwaukee lost to the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

On June 5, ex-Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin became the Bucks’ 17th coach in franchise history. Antetokounmpo could force his way out of the Badger State. The 28-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with Milwaukee.

Additionally, in 63 games with the Bucks in the 2022-23 season, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

In Milwaukee’s 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, 2023, the forward scored a career-high 55 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 20-of-33 (60.6%) shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line.

Last season, the 2021 NBA champ led the league in free throw attempts (772) and usage percentage (38.8%). Plus, he ranked ninth in total rebounds (742) and fifth in points (1,959).

Also, he finished seventh in free throws (498) and 11th in defensive win shares (3.7). Not to mention, third in defensive box plus/minus (2.7) and second in defensive rating (107.8).

More importantly, Antetokounmpo was the only player in 2022-23 to be named unanimous All-NBA First Team. He became the first player over the last 50 years to receive this honor by a unanimous vote in five straight seasons. The forward received all 100 first-place votes.

Richard Jefferson knows what’s up. The ESPN analyst has a point.

