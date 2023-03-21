Young Tyler Jamison just recieved the most prestigious award any male high school athlete in Michigan can recieve, as he’s been named the 43rd winner of the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball title this week.

The senior student of the Port Huron Northern was already considering to win the award beforehand, as people around him suggested he should prepare a speech for an upcoming event at his school.

He seemed apprehensive at first, but decided to accept the advice and take speech and broadcasting classes. He later joked about it saying: “The only problem with them is they are bringing my GPA down.”

Now that he’s earned the award, he can’t help but thank the overwhelming support he had from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan voters. The six-foot-five player earned 38% of the first-place votes (445 out of 1,186), as the members are required to vote for at least three candidates.

Based on a 5-3-1 point rule, Jamison ended up with 3,058 in total, followed by Curtis Williams of Birmingham Brother Rice (2,004) and Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Kaden Brown (1,918). In fourth and fifth place came in Sonny Wilson of U-D Jesuit (1,883) and North Farmington’s Ryan Hurst (1,811), respectively.

The trophy, which is named after the late Hal Schram, a legendary journalist who covered high school athletics for over 40 years, has been handed out since the early 80s.

Naturally, this has been an amazing campaign for the senior student, as he’s averaged 26.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 steals.

Check out the young athlete’s acceptance speech of the Mr. Basketball title:

It all started for Jamison in middle school’s opening season match

His father Brian, who is also the Northern coach, admitted that Jamison couldn’t believe he was Mr. Basketball when he told him. “I haven’t been able to stop smiling for the last few days,” the player said. “It’s a dream come true. You always feel like: ‘Oh, I think I deserve to win,’ but you never know how it’s going to play out.”

He says he always had an advantage as he was taller than most, and this started to show in the opening match of the season back in middle school.

“I was always a little bigger than everybody else and in the first game of middle school I scored 50 points,” he said. “After that I was feeling myself like — What’s stopping me from being along with all these other guys? Why can’t that be me?”

By the end of eight grade, he already felt a veteran in many ways, admitting that he didn’t see too much difference in talent between him and the older players in high school.

“I just kind of felt I had all of the tools that can make me successful,” the senior said. “I can get in the gym whenever I want. I have access to some great basketball minds. I’ve got pretty good size, I’m pretty knowledgeable. Why couldn’t it be me as opposed to anyone else? What do they have that I don’t have?”

This was the moment when his father Brian understood we wasn’t just any player, and Jamison proved this all the way through his high school years, to finally end up with the Mr. Basketball award in his hands, and a huge future ahead of him.