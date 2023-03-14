College Basketball
Five-Star Recruit Carter Bryant Sees Arizona Wildcats as Top Option Following Successful Visit
In a major development for the University of Arizona men’s basketball program, five-star recruit Carter Bryant has reportedly named the Wildcats as his top option following a successful visit to the school. The visit, which took place on Selection Sunday, saw Bryant and his family receive a warm welcome from the coaching staff and players, and the school was reportedly buzzing with excitement.
Arizona Closing on Carter Bryant Commitment
Carter Bryant, who is ranked 15th nationally in the class of 2024, is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound small forward from Sage Hill High School in California. He has received 21 offers so far, and has been considering Arizona, Gonzaga, and Louisville as his top options.
However, with his visit to Arizona proving to be a resounding success, it appears that the Wildcats have emerged as the front-runner for his college basketball services with Louisville still in the running. Meanwhile, the Zags have been completely ruled out.
Tommy Lloyd and Arizona winning the Pac-12 Tournament is a pretty good recruiting strategy for 2024 5-star SF Carter Bryant, who has been on an official visit at Arizona this weekend.
— AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) March 12, 2023
According to sources close to the situation, Bryant was impressed with Arizona’s coaching staff, facilities, and winning culture. He spoke highly of head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff, who have produced numerous NBA players over the years. Bryant also appreciated the freedom that Arizona’s players are given on the court, as well as the program’s consistency under Lloyd’s leadership.
Five-Star Recruit Welcomed Warmly on Selection Sunday
“Arizona is a legendary school,” Bryant said. “When a coaching staff that has welcomed me and my family with open arms comes in and gives me an opportunity to play for a staff that has produced so many pros, it is a school that will definitely catch your eye.
“How Coach Lloyd and the rest of the staff believe in their players and allow them to play with freedom is also important to me as well. The consistency that the program has showed over the past two years with a new coaching staff shows how the players and community has bought into Coach Lloyd and the high-level coaching staff out in Tucson.”
Bryant’s scouting report is glowing, with analysts praising his size, athleticism, and scoring ability. He is considered a versatile player who can contribute in multiple ways, and has the potential to develop into a star at the college level.
The news of Bryant’s interest in Arizona has sent shockwaves through the college basketball world, with fans and analysts alike eagerly awaiting his final decision. If he does indeed choose the Wildcats, he would be joining a program with a bright future, and would have the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Kylan Boswell, KJ Lewis, and Jamari Phillips.
Fans will be eagerly awaiting his final decision, and the excitement surrounding his recruitment is sure to continue in the coming weeks and months.
