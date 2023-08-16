Former NBA player Jason Thompson is hosting his elite basketball camp at the River Winds Community Center in West Deptford, New Jersey, this week to help young hoopers improve their game. The five-day program costs $150. About 200 kids were in attendance at the camp on Wednesday.

Thompson’s elite basketball camp runs from Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 18. Camp hours run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday. This event is open to boys and girls from second graders to high school seniors.

“Don’t miss out on the premiere summer basketball camp in South Jersey that has sold out for the past 14 years,” the description reads on the elite basketball camp website.

“Get the chance to learn the same skills and values that build the foundation of L.I.V.E. Like JT and compete against high level opponents, all while having the time of your life!”

Moreover, free backpacks, school supplies, t-shirts, and lunch are all included. Prizes, awards, and certificates are presented as well. Not to mention, all backpacks and school supplies are handed out the last day of camp after the award ceremony, according to the website.

Thompson is also offering kids the chance to take home a basketball and receive one-on-one coaching from current and former NCAA athletes and coaches, NBA players, and veteran athletic trainers.

For children with dietary restrictions and/or food allergies, campers are urged to use the online registration form to describe both the restriction/allergy, as well as the procedures the camp staff should follow if a reaction occurs. Campers are advised to bring an epi-pen.

Additionally, Thompson’s camp offers scholarships. For those interested, the site recommends parents and students to contact Shannon at livelikejt@gmail.com.

Jason Thompson, 37, was selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Rider University. The New Jersey native played seven seasons with the Kings (2008-15) and the 2015-16 season with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

The 6-foot-11 power forward/center made 412 starts in 588 career games, averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 25.2 minutes per game. In Sacramento’s 109-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 13, 2009, Thompson scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field and 9-of-10 (90%) at the line.

Furthermore, the 2023 Nike Basketball Camp was also held in West Deptford from July 10-21. Former Rider University product Joel Green worked together with the Pro Level Training staff to assist kids by boosting ball-handling technique, running shooting drills, and testing perimeter shooting.

