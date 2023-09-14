On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs waived veteran guard Cameron Payne to open a roster spot. Payne, 29, is now officially an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers.

Payne is interested in joining a contender that will offer him a larger role. In July, the Phoenix Suns traded Payne, $5.6 million cash, and a 2025 second-round draft pick to San Antonio for a 2024 second-rounder.

The 6-foot-1 guard is drawing interest from the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cameron Payne has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, league sources told me and @MikeAScotto. — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) September 13, 2023



Additionally, the guard was selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State University. Payne has played for OKC (2015-17), the Chicago Bulls (2017-19), Cavaliers (2018-19 season), and the Suns (2019-23).

While with the Suns, the Tennessee native served as a backup point guard to Chris Paul for three seasons. Payne signed a three-year, $19 million contract with the Suns in August 2021.

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Cameron Payne clears waivers, now an unrestricted free agent; Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat are among the teams interested in signing him

Cameron Payne made 12 starts in 58 appearances with Phoenix in the 2021-22 season. He averaged career highs of 10.8 points and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the floor and 33.6% outside the arc.

Moreover, the guard made 15 starts in 48 games with the Suns in the 2022-23 season. Payne logged 10.3 points, 2.2 boards, 4.5 assists, and 20.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 41.5% from the field and 36.8% from downtown.

In Phoenix’s 130-119 win over the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 16, 2022, the Murray State product recorded a then-career-high 29 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 34 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the floor and drained six 3-pointers.

For his best performance, Payne posted a career-high 31 points in Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. Of course, Denver won that matchup 125-100 away to clinch the series.

Sportsbooks show the Celtics and Nuggets with the best odds to sign the former Spurs guard.

NBA Betting Content You May Like