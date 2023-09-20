During Monday’s episode of “Showtime Basketball,” former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett commented on Wolves guard Anthony Edwards. Garnett, 47, feels that Edwards is too important of a player to become Robin rather than Batman.

“I’m looking for [Ant] to have a big year. He has too big of a personality to be Robin,” the Celtics legend said. “It’s time for them [Ant and Karl-Anthony Towns] to come together and be one … It’s about them going forward together. They both are the faces of the franchise.”

KG on Edwards and KAT. Wolves are comin this season 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/DkwEUvPc6P — The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) September 19, 2023



“This is what me and [Stephon Marbury] couldn’t get together. Real s—t. I’mma be — you know. This is why me and you [Pierce] worked. Because you gotta have a yin and a yang,” Garnett added.

“Me and P. are alike, we know how to coexist and work together. That’s one thing me and [Pierce] locked down day one … Steph came off like he wanted something of his own, and it wasn’t Minnesota. I can’t control another man and what he want.”

Edwards, 21, received his first All-Star selection in the 2022-23 season. In 79 starts, the guard averaged career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36 minutes per game. Ant-Man also shot career bests of 45.9% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc.

In July, the Edwards agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million designated rookie max extension that could be worth as much as $260 million. His current contract ends after the 2023-24 season. Furthermore, his $13.53 million team option for 2023-24 was exercised last October.

“So in this, my advice to KAT, always, you and your fella, get on the same page. As a rookie, you [Ant] go through KAT. Now he proved his self,” Kevin Garnett added.

“He now got a brand, he’s got the whole ‘that’s what Anthony Edwards is.’ And it’s growing. The best thing for them now, get together, say ‘this what we on’, let them two initiate it, and go. Because as them two go, the Wolves are gonna go. And everybody else below that, gotta fall in line. Straight up.

Most 30-point playoff games by a Timberwolves player: 7 — Kevin Garnett

5 — Anthony Edwards Ant is only 21. pic.twitter.com/3Mmw3IDELc — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2023



“They got something there, that they ain’t had there in a long time. I’m talking about when [Andrew] Wiggins and [Zach] LaVine was there. They didn’t have this. They got a bonafide superstar who want the last shot, can hit the last shot, can put it on your fu—n’ head, and when he lock in, he can D up too.”

Last season, Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 33 minutes in only 29 appearances. The eight-year veteran suffered a noncontact leg injury during the third quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 28, 2022. His status was listed as day-to-day.

Additionally, Towns was spotted grabbing his right leg as he went down near midcourt. After the loss, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch revealed it was a right calf strain.

NBA insiders reported the injury as a Grade 2 strain, which takes 4-6 weeks to recover. However, Towns later revealed in January 2023 that he had suffered a Grade 3 strain. This injury requires at least two months to heal.

If Edwards, Towns, and Rudy Gobert can stay healthy next season, maybe they can make some noise in the playoffs in 2024.

