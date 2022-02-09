Geogia Tech vs Miami College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this ACC showdown, Georgia Tech will travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Georgia Tech vs Miami Prediction for the game today.

Georgia Tech vs Miami Game Info

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) vs Miami Hurricanes (16-7, 8-4 ACC)

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Watsco Center – Coral Gables, FL

Coverage: ACCN

Georgia Tech vs Miami College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Georgia Tech vs Miami college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: GT: (+340) | MIA: (-420)

Point Spread: GT: +9 (-110) | MIA: -9 (-110)

Total: 141 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Tech vs Miami College Basketball Betting Preview

Georgia Tech, having a down year after being crowned ACC champs last season, are coming into this game after a 5-point win against Clemson. They shot 43.9% from the field, 40% from the arc, and 69.2% from the line. The only difference that separated them and Clemson is the 3-point shooting, as Clemson shot 25% from three, which is what ultimately won them the game. Going up against Miami will be a hard task, but they have lost two straight games, so it might be possible for them to upset the Canes.

Miami comes into this game fresh off a 13-point loss to Virginia and Tony Bennett Saturday. It was a shootout from the very start, with Miami down 9 at half. After that, it was mostly all Virginia, outscoring Miami 36-32 in the second half. Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin led the way with 22, which put this game away with the help of Gardner and Clark. Miami could not get the three to fall was a glaring issue in this one, shooting 23.5% from the arc. They will look to do better against a rebuilding Georgia Tech team looking for some positivity. You can catch this one on ACC Network at 7 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs Miami College Basketball Betting Trends

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 9 games Georgia Tech has played.

Georgia Tech is 5-11 straight up (SU) in their last 16 games.

Georgia Tech is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 away games against Miami.

Miami is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games.

Miami is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games.

The under has hit in 2 of the last 3 games Miami has played.

Georgia Tech vs Miami Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

The last time these two teams went head-to-head in The Thrillerdome, Miami came away with the 11-point victory, 73-62. Miami shot 41.5% from the field, 32% from the arc, and 84% from the line, while outrebounding Miami 38-31 on the glass. The real difference was the free throws missed by the Yellow Jackets, as they went 3 for 10 on those. I expect Miami to come out with the same intensity and force on the glass, especially with this one being at Watsco Center.

Our college basketball betting Georgia Tech vs Miami prediction tonight will be Georgia Tech +9 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Miami an 84.1% chance to win.

Pick: Georgia Tech +9

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.