Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the only player to be named unanimous All-NBA First Team this season. The seven-time All-Star is also the first player over the last 50 years to receive this honor by a unanimous vote in five straight seasons.

Antetokounmpo received all 100 first-place votes. Other players selected to the All-NBA First Team include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

According to a few NBA betting sites, since Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were eliminated in five games of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, the 76ers have the best odds to win the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player to be unanimous 1st-Team All-NBA this season. Giannis is the 1st player over the last 50 years to be first team All-NBA unanimously in 5 straight seasons. pic.twitter.com/1USPoC5YE1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2023

In 63 starts of the 2022-23 regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points, along with 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game. Not to mention, the seven-time All-NBA member shot 55.3% from the field and 64.5% at the foul line as well.

Additionally, in the Bucks’ 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, the 10-year veteran scored a career-high 55 points 37 minutes of action. Along with notching 10 boards, seven assists, and two steals, Antetokounmpo shot 20-of-33 (60.6%) from the floor and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player over the last 50 years to be named All-NBA First Team by a unanimous vote in five straight seasons

The two-time MVP led the NBA in free throw attempts (772) and usage percentage (38.8%) this past regular season. Plus, the Milwaukee forward finished fifth in points (1,959), ninth in total rebounds (742), seventh in free throws (498), 11th in defensive win shares (3.7), third in defensive box plus/minus (2.7), and second in defensive rating (107.8).

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo became just the second player in NBA history to average at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting at least 55% from the field, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. During the regular season, the Bucks forward logged 46 double-doubles and six triple-doubles.

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team ⬇️ Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/N4DxL3FiGh pic.twitter.com/A4DzaEb8Co — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

The 2021 NBA champ ranks 12th on the league’s all-time triple-doubles list with 35. Russell Westbrook sits at the top with 198, followed by Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), LeBron James (107), and Jason Kidd (107). Antetokounmpo ranks sixth among active players.

Per Basketball-Reference, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a Hall of Fame probability of 94.9%. More importantly, his contract reflects his skill level. In 2020, the Bucks forward signed a five-year, $228.2 million max extension with Milwaukee.

Moreover, the max deal has a 15% trade kicker. He’s projected to earn $45,640,084 next season. His contract includes a $51,935,268 player option for 2025-26.

NBA Betting Content You May Like