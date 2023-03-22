Golden State Warriors’ star Jordan Poole has been making headlines lately, both on and off the court. Recently, he caught the media’s attention for his extravagant first date with rapper Ice Spice. With a new contract on the horizon, Poole is already enjoying his newfound fortune by reportedly spending a whopping $500,000 on their luxurious rendezvous.

Poole’s Half a Million Dollars First Date with Ice Spice

Jordan Poole, the rising NBA star, is set to sign a lucrative contract extension starting next year. The four-year deal is worth an impressive $140 million, securing his future as a basketball powerhouse. On the other hand, Ice Spice is a talented rapper who has been making waves in the music industry with her catchy tunes and bold lyrics.

The two are now apparently the newest celebrity couple on the block.

According to a report from MediaTakeout, Poole didn’t hold back when it came to showering his date with lavish gifts and experiences. The report states that Poole spent an extraordinary half a million dollars on the date. A friend of Ice Spice shared some details of the extravagant day with the publication, revealing that the couple went on an extensive shopping spree.

Gucci, Luis Vuitton, and a Brand New Luxury Vehicle

“He took her shopping for a full day,” the friend told MediaTakeout. “They bought clothes from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and all that.”

But the spending didn’t stop there. The basketball star went above and beyond to impress Ice Spice, even purchasing a brand-new Maybach truck for the rapper. The luxury vehicle is a clear indication of Poole’s willingness to splash the cash on his special someone.

Transitioning from his rookie contract, Poole’s upcoming deal is sure to provide him with financial security. However, the jaw-dropping amount spent on this first date has left many fans and followers astonished. With such an extravagant gesture, the budding relationship between Jordan Poole and Ice Spice is off to an opulent start.

As they continue to navigate their careers and personal lives, the public will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how this high-profile romance unfolds. Both Poole and Ice Spice are undeniably successful in their respective fields, and it seems that they’re not afraid to flaunt their wealth and indulge in life’s finer things.

