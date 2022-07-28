Grizzlies sign Jacob Gilyard to Exhibit 10 contract

The Grizzlies have signed Jacob Gilyard to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 5’9″ guard went undrafted last month out of the University of Richmond. He will now have the chance to play for this NBA team. Through a total of 154 games played with the Spiders, Gilyard averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

He received two selections after his freshman season: Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 and Atlantic 10 All-Defense. In his second year, the Kansas City, Missouri native averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game, along with 2.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Not to mention, he shot 47.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. Gilyard won Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and earned his first career First-Team Atlantic 10 All-Defense selection.

Jacob Gilyard broke NCAA records, will benefit the Grizzlies long-term

The guard joined Jason Kidd and Allen Iverson as the only Division I players to finish with at least 868 points, 290 assists and 177 steals by the end of their sophomore seasons.

Following the 2020-21 season, the Gilyard was named to the First-Team Atlantic 10 and Second-Team All-Atlantic 10. He led the NCAA in steals in 2020 and 2021. In the coming months, he may have the chance come off the bench for the Grizzlies.

After the NCAA offered athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilyard returned for the 2021-22 season.

As a fifth-year senior, the guard averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game. From his second to fifth seasons, Gilyard led his conference in steal percentage.

Earlier this year on Jan. 15, the guard tied his career high in scoring with a season-high 31 points. In Richmond’s 83-70 win over Fordham, he also shot 11-for-15 from the field.

Gilyard might remind some fans of Nate Robinson. Although the guard is short, he is a great defender. He can help the Grizzlies defensively in the future.

Moreover, Gilyard was selected to the Third-Team All-Atlantic 10 and won the Senior CLASS Award. This award is given out to the top senior student-athlete in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.

Plus, the guard won Atlantic 10 Tournament MVP. He averaged 19.8 points per game.

He ended his NCAA career as the all-time steals leader (466). In six total Summer League games played with the Warriors and Timberwolves, Gilyard averaged 2.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He celebrated his 24th birthday on Jul. 14.

During training camp, the former Spider will practice with the Grizzlies. However, he will likely spend more of his time with the Memphis Hustle, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. More news stories related to Jacob Gilyard or the Grizzlies are on the main page.