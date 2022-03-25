Hawks vs Warriors Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors are set to meet on Friday at 7:30 EST. This game is going to be played at the Philips Arena as Golden State will be coming in at 48-25 and Atlanta will be coming in at 36-37. Neither team has been playing great basketball as of late, and are hoping to be better down the stretch to get ready for the playoffs.

Hawks vs Warriors – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Warriors vs Hawks

📊 Record: Warriors(48-25), Hawks(36-37)

📅 Date: March 25th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Phillips Arena

🎲 Odds: Hawks(-1.5), Warriors(+1.5)

Hawks vs Warriors Odds

Considering that both teams haven’t been playing great basketball recently, this is going to be one of the more difficult games to predict of the day. Both teams can come out and play at a high level, but there are also nights where they can look like two of the worst teams in the NBA.

Hawks vs Warriors Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Hawks Injuries

Lou Williams day-to-day

Skylar Mays day-to-day

Danilo Gallinari day-to-day

John Collins out

Warriors Injuries

James Wiseman out

Stephen Curry out

Andre Iguodala out

Hawks vs Warriors Preview

Golden State will travel to Atlanta on Friday for a battle versus the Hawks. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Friday’s game, check out our Hawks vs Warriors preview below.

Warriors Hoping To Build Momentum

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to find much success as of late, as they’ve only won five of their last 10 games. However, Golden State is going to be coming into this one after a huge win against the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, as they were able to take down the Miami Heat on Wednesday. They ended up winning this game by 14 points; Jordan Poole led the way with 30 in the win.

On the season, Golden State has the third-rated net rating, the 12th rated offensive rating, and the second-rated defensive rating.

Hawks Have To Be Better

The Atlanta Hawks are going to be coming into this one as the number 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve only managed to win five out of their last 10 games, and are hoping that they can turn this thing around before the playoffs start in a few weeks.

Atlanta’s going to be coming into this one after a disappointing 21-point loss to a below-average Detroit Pistons team on Wednesday. Trae Young finished with 21 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Atlanta to walk away with a win.

On the season, Atlanta has the 15th rated net rating, the second-rated offensive rating, and the 27th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Hawks vs Warriors

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Hawks Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

30-43 ATS this season.

Warriors Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 42 have gone UNDER this season.

36-33-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Hawks vs Warriors

For this game, I’m going to go with the Atlanta Hawks to cover the spread. Personally, I think this is going to be the most difficult game of the night to bet on.

Both teams have been playing below-average basketball as of late, but when factoring in the injuries that the Warriors are dealing with, I have to give the slight edge to Atlanta in this one.

