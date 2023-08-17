Hawks waive former Thunder guard Vit Krejci after one season

The Atlanta Hawks have waived guard Vit Krejci, the team announced Wednesday. Krejci, 23, had a $1.83 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the four-year, $6.31 million deal he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2021.

Atlanta has 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts and two under two-way contracts. The Hawks are also $9.7 million below the tax and have the $12.4 million non-tax midlevel. Plus, the East playoff contender currently has a $4.5 million biannual exception, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Atlanta announced that they have waived Vit Krejci. The guard had a $1.8M non-guaranteed contract. 15 guaranteed contracts 2 Two Way contracts $9.7M below the tax The Hawks still have the $12.4M non-tax midlevel and $4.5M biannual exception. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 16, 2023



Krejci was selected 37th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Czech Republic native was then traded to OKC. During his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, the 6-foot-8 guard made eight starts in 30 appearances with the Thunder.

He averaged career highs of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 23 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 40.7% from the floor, 32.7% beyond the arc, and 86.4% at the foul line.

In OKC’s 138-88 regular-season finale loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Apr. 10, 2022, the guard record a career-high 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 41 minutes as a starter.

Last September, the Thunder traded Krejci to Atlanta for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations.

Vit Krejci took a step back with the Hawks in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 1.2 points and 5.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.5% from the field, 23.8% from 3-point range, and 50% at the line.

However, Krejci and the rest of the team were forced to work through a mid-season coaching change. The Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan going into the All-Star break on Feb. 21, 2023, after a 29-30 record in 2022-23.

McMillan had served three seasons as Atlanta’s coach. Joe Prunty was named the interim head coach until Quin Snyder was hired. The Hawks finished 41-41 and eighth in the Eastern Conference standings this past season.

We have requested waivers on forward Vít Krejčí. Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/ocPFo5UEYx — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 16, 2023



In Atlanta’s 113-89 loss to the Knicks on Dec. 7, 2022, Krejci logged a season-high seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench.

During the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament, Krejci tallied 16 points, five rebounds, and eight assists in Czech Republic’s 94-82 win over North Macedonia.

Entering the 2023-24 season, guard Trae Young carries the highest cap hit on the Hawks at $40.1 million. Center Clint Capela is the second-highest paid player with a cap figure of $20.6 million.

