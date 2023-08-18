Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on roster: ‘We feel great about our group’

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is optimistic about his roster heading into the 2023-24 season. However, fans are still wondering whether Miami will give the Trail Blazers a king’s ransom to acquire superstar Damian Lillard.

“We had most of our work done,” Spoelstra said as Team USA assistant coach to ESPN during an interview in Abu Dhabi, where Team USA is preparing for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

“We’re bringing back the majority of our players and that’s a luxury in this league. Things are so transient; things are moving fast. It seems like it’s moving faster now than even four, five, six years ago. We feel great about our group.”

“We made some nice additions, we feel,” Erik Spoelstra added. “Josh Richardson, getting another family member back into our program. Thomas Bryant, we’ve been a big fan of his. And Jaquez as our draft pick. We’re excited. He’s a guy you can plug and play right now.

“He’s a little bit older and he has a great deal of experience. So we’re adding those guys to our mix and bringing everybody back. Tyler [Herro] is healthy, Jimmy [Butler] and Bam [Adebayo], that’s a great core. So we’re excited about it.”

The Heat have made interesting moves so far this offseason. In June, Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.45 million player option for the 2023-24 season before Miami traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with a 2029 second-round draft pick and a 2023 second-rounder for cash.

Centers Thomas Bryant (two-year, $5.37 million) and Orlando Robinson (two-year, $3.92 million) inked deals as well. Forward Kevin Love signed a two-year, $7.86 million contract, and guard Josh Richardson agreed to a two-year, $5.94 million deal.

More importantly, the Heat traded wing Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team sign-and-trade. Cleveland traded Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens to the San Antonio Spurs; Miami traded a 2026 second-round pick to San Antonio; and the Spurs sent their 2027 second-rounder to the Heat.

Additionally, guard Gabe Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Then there’s center Udonis Haslem, who announced his retirement from the NBA after a 20-year career. While the Heat still have Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, the team seems weaker now.

Other offseason moves include guards Dru Smith and Jamaree Bouyea signing two-way contracts. Furthermore, forward Jamal Cain also inked a two-way deal. Two-way contracts can be converted into standard deals.

Five players are signed to Exhibit 10 contracts: forward Cole Swider, guard Caleb Daniels, forward Justin Champagnie, guard Alondes Williams, and forward Drew Peterson. Center Brandon Miller was waived last Friday. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted to a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

