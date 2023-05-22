Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (lower left leg strain) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Love left 4:47 into the first quarter of Game 3 after the 15-year veteran suffered an ankle injury. After a trip to the locker room, he returned to the bench area later in the first half. However, Love was sidelined for the rest of the game.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Kevin Love and the Heat have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still giving the Denver Nuggets the best odds to win their first title in franchise history.

Kevin Love requested out of Game 3 after suffering an apparent injury. The Heat forward immediately went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/QGIZtsZhxW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

Through 14 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Kevin Love is averaging 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 18.8 minutes per game. The five-time All-Star is also shooting 37.8% from the field and 36.5% beyond the arc.

Love has made 12 starts this postseason. In Miami’s 130-117 first-round win in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time All-NBA member scored 18 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

He’s made the NBA Finals every year his team has qualified for the playoffs. Other players listed on Miami’s injury report include Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee). Herro remains out indefinitely, whereas Oladipo is out for the season.

Heat forward Kevin Love (lower left leg strain) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s Game 4 matchup against Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Entering Game 4 of the ECF, the Boston Celtics are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. The point total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s past 14 contests. More importantly, the C’s are 0-5 ATS and 0-5 overall in their previous five matchups versus Miami.

Nonetheless, the Celtics have covered the spread in their past six games when playing as the underdog. But Boston is also 1-4 in its last five contests played on a Tuesday. With a 3-0 series lead, the Miami Heat are in full control of this series. Love is one win away from making his fifth NBA Finals appearance.

Erik Spoelstra gives an update on Kevin Love following tonight's 128-102 win over Boston 🎙@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/2LuBMZb9Ms — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 22, 2023

Additionally, the Miami Heat are 6-1 in their previous seven games. They’ve also won their last seven straight home games. And Miami is 10-2 in its past 12 meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 65.2% chance of defeating Miami away in Game 4. Though, sportsbooks show the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite. Not one NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in a seven-game series to win it.

NBA Betting Content You May Like