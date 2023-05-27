Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Saturday night’s Game 6 matchup against the Boston Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent left Game 4 in the fourth quarter after suffering his injury. He finished with 17 points in 28 minutes. As a starter in Game 5, Kyle Lowry replaced the undrafted guard out of UC Santa Barbara.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing the Heat with second-shortest odds.

#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (ankle) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow night’s Game 6 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 26, 2023



In 68 appearances and 34 starts of the regular season, Gabe Vincent averaged career highs of 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 25.9 minutes per game. Along with logging 2.5 assists per contest, the fourth-year guard also shot 40.2% from the floor and 33.4% outside the arc.

Through 15 starts this postseason, Vincent is averaging 13.1 points, 1.6 boards, 4.1 assists, and 30.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.5% from deep as well. In Miami’s 128-102 win over Boston in Game 3, Vincent scored a career-high 29 points.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Game 6 matchup against Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Entering Game 6 on Saturday night, the Celtics are 2-5 ATS in their last seven meetings against Miami. The point total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s past 14 road games. And the C’s are 7-1 in their previous eight games played on a Saturday.

Additionally, the Heat are 7-1 in their past eight contests played at home. Miami is 4-0 all time when leading 3-2 in a seven-game series. Miami is also 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games when playing as the underdog. Plus, the total has gone over in 11 of the Heat’s past 16 contests.

Absolutely crazy but true: The Heat and Celtics have faced off in 3 of the last 4 conference finals… Boston won every game 5 by EXACTLY 13 points.. and Miami has won every game 6. 🤯 (h/t @currypistonn) pic.twitter.com/g1HdgZAhsN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 26, 2023



Bettors are hoping the Celtics will become the first NBA team in 151 tries to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series and win. Boston improved to 5-5 at home this postseason in Game 5. The C’s have to win out to return to the NBA Finals.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 70.7% chance of winning Game 6 away. Sportsbooks show Miami as a 3-point underdog against Boston.

NBA Betting Content You May Like