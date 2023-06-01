Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (right hand) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. In April, Herro underwent surgery on his right shooting hand after diving for a loose ball in Miami’s Game 1 first-round win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He will not play tomorrow,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during the NBA Finals Media Day. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves right now. He’s still just starting this (ramp-up) process. We do have a few days here just to continuous work.”

Sportsbooks show Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler with second-shortest odds to win Finals MVP.

Tyler Herro is aiming to return by Game 3, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/c1r2tOqyGD — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 30, 2023



“I can’t even make any kind of proclamation until he takes these next important steps. That’s with contact and doing things more on the court live,” Spoelstra added. “We’re all encouraged by his progress that he’s made, but we want to continue to be responsible and make the best decisions. We’ll just see.”

In 67 starts of the regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points and career highs of 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 34.9 minutes per game. The 2022 Sixth Man of Year also shot 43.9% from the field, 37.8% beyond the arc, and a career-best 93.4% at the foul line. Not to mention, he finished 18th in 3s with 203.

Moreover, in Miami’s 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 15, Tyler Herro scored a career-high 41 points in 40 minutes as a starter. Along with notching six boards, two assists, one steal, and one block, the fourth-year guard shot 13-of-20 (65%) from the floor and 10-of-15 (66.7%) outside the arc.

Herro became the fourth Miami Heat player to hit 10 3-pointers in a single game, a record set by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019. The Kentucky product joined Stephen Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history to make at least nine 3-pointers in consecutive games.

Spo talked about getting Tyler Herro more team work and contact. Looks like the team work portion for him is part of today’s practice. Again, a step forward he haven’t seen in his recovery. pic.twitter.com/Zh02bQbNPN — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 31, 2023

Additionally, TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes reported that Tyler Herro is expected to return for Game 3 of the NBA Finals next Wednesday. Victor Oladipo (knee) is the only other Heat player listed on the injury report. The 10-year veteran remains out for the remainder of the season.

Furthermore, Herro was spotted practicing at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

“I’m going to be working out every day, twice, two or three times a day, from here until the day I hopefully come back,” the Heat guard mentioned. “So, I’m just going to continue to work hard and see how my body responds day by day. I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.”

For Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals, sportsbooks show the Heat as 9-point road underdogs against Denver. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 78% chance of winning. However, Miami is 5-1 in its last six matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

