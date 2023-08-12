The Miami Heat have re-signed forward Jamal Cain to his qualifying offer, which is a two-way contract. In June, Miami extended his $1.8 million qualifying offer, allowing him to become a restricted free agent.

Cain, 24, went undrafted last year out of Oakland University (MI). In July 2022, the 6-foot-7 forward signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Miami. On Oct. 9, Cain’s training camp deal was converted into a two-way contract.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Brandon McCoy, forward Drew Peterson, forward Cole Swider, forward Justin Champagnie, guard Alondes Williams and guard Caleb Daniels. Following those roster moves, the HEAT waived McCoy and signed Jamal Cain to a Two-Way Contract. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2023



The Michigan native made 18 appearances off the bench with the Heat during his rookie 2022-23 season. Cain averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 13.3 points per game while shooting 56.1% from the field, 35% beyond the arc, and 77.3% at the foul line.

On Nov. 12, 2022, Cain made his NBA debut in the Heat’s 132-115 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. The Oakland product logged three points and one steal in two minutes off the bench. Cain spent the first 12 games of the 2022-23 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G League affiliate.

In Miami’s 123-110 regular-season finale win over the Orlando Magic on Apr. 9, 2023, the forward recorded a career-high 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench. Cain finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the floor and drained four 3-pointers.

While with Sioux Falls, the forward made 15 starts in the 2022-23 G League season. Cain averaged 22.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.5 minutes per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range. He finished ninth in defensive rebounds (19) last season.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, the wing averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 28.4 minutes per game while shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35% outside the arc.

Heat guards Dru Smith and Jamaree Bouyea occupy the other two-way slots. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.

