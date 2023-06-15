Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, the team announced Thursday morning. Williams, 21, was selected 15th overall by Charlotte in last year’s draft.

It is unknown when the 7-foot-1 big man out of Duke will be able to return to the court. The Hornets revealed that “an update on his status will be provided as appropriate.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Charlote Hornets hold 29th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks.

INJURY UPDATE: Mark Williams has undergone successful surgery to address a torn ligament in his right thumb. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 14, 2023



In February, the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash, Reggie Jackson, and a 2028 second-round draft pick. Williams then replaced Plumlee at starting center.

The Virginia native made 17 starts out of 43 appearances his rookie season. He averaged 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 block, and 19.3 minutes per game. In addition to recording 11 double-doubles, Williams also shot 63.7% from the floor and 69.1% at the foul line.

In Charlotte’s 127-116 loss to the Boston Celtics on Feb. 10, Williams posted 11 points and 12 rebounds in his first career start. The center shot 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the field and drained three free throws in 31 minutes of action.

Furthermore, in the Hornets’ 108-103 victory against the Miami Heat on Feb. 25, the rookie recorded 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in 29 minutes as a starter. He finished 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the floor as well.

In Charlotte’s 106-95 regular-season finale win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Apr. 9, the center scored a career-high 22 points in 31 minutes as a starter. Along with logging 10 boards, one steal, and two blocks, the rookie shot 9-of-10 (90%) from the field and 4-of-6 (66.7%) at the free throw line.

Last July, Williams signed a four-year, $18 million rookie scale contract with the Hornets. His deal includes team options for 2024-25 ($4,094,280) and 2025-26 ($6,276,531). He’s projected to earn $3,908,160 next season.

