Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball received a neck tattoo of his LaFrancé clothing line logo by Herchell L. Carrasco, also known as “RockRollG,” ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season at Pachuco Tattoo shop in Orange, California.

Ball, 22, reportedly paid for three new tattoos to celebrate his August 22nd birthday. The first one inked is an “LF” symbol on the left side of his neck, near his ear. LF stands for LaFrancé, Melo’s clothing line.

The 6-foot-7 guard launched LaFrancé back in 2020 before he was selected No. 3 overall by the Hornets in the NBA Draft. Of course, LaFrancé is also Ball’s middle name.

Moreover, Melo is a returning customer of RockRollG, who tatted the NBA star’s angel piece in 2021. For Ball’s birthday, the tattoo artist did two more on Melo’s wrists — a “001” in reference to the Netflix show “Stranger Things” and his jersey number. Ball received a “Heem” tat in black and red as well.

At a distance, his neck tattoo looks like the Houston Rockets logo.

In July, the California native signed a five-year, $205.9 million contract extension with the Hornets. His new deal is set to begin in the 2024-25 season. The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year is slated to earn as much as $46.86 million in the 2028-29 season.

Last season, Ball made only 36 appearances with the Charlotte Hornets. Although he averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.2 minutes per game, the guard did not appear in enough games to earn any awards or honors.

Starting in the 2023-24 season, NBA players are required to make at least 65 appearances in the regular season in order to be eligible to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, or receive an All-NBA honor. This is based on the latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Furthermore, Ball recorded 30 points, six rebounds, and a career-high-tying 15 assists in a 144-138 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 13, 2023. He became the first player in Hornets history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, and 15 assists in a game.

On Feb. 16, LaMelo Ball posted 28 points, a season-high 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 120-110 victory against the San Antonio Spurs. The guard became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in his career, behind only LeBron James.

Additionally, Ball suffered a non-contact right ankle injury during a 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 27. Following the game, the Hornets announced that he had fractured his ankle and was ruled out indefinitely. On March 1, Ball successfully underwent surgery and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

