Hornets sign guard Edmond Sumner to a one-year deal

The Charlotte Hornets are signing free agent guard Edmond Sumner to a one-year contract, per sources. Sumner, 27, was selected 52nd overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Xavier University.

The Michigan native was then traded to the Indiana Pacers for $1 million cash on draft night. In July 2017, the 6-foot-4 guard signed a two-way contract with Indiana. He scored a basket in one game with the Pacers in the 2017-18 season.

Sumner made two starts in 23 games played with the Pacers in the 2018-19 season. The guard averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebound, and 9.1 minutes per game while shooting 34.4% from the floor, 25.9% beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

OFFICIAL: We have signed free agent guards R.J. Hunter and Edmond Sumner. @CorcoranHM — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 29, 2023



Furthermore, Edmond Sumner made three starts in 31 appearances with Indiana in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, a career-high 1.8 assists, and 14.4 minutes per game. In February 2019, his two-way deal was converted into a regular contract.

In September 2021, the Pacers announced that Sumner would be sidelined indefinitely due to a torn ACL. He would miss the entire 2021-22 season.

guard Theo Maledon also inked a two-way contract

Ahead of the 2021-22 regular season, Sumner and a 2025 second-round draft pick were traded by Indiana to the Nets for Juan Pablo Vaulet on Oct. 6, 2021.

However, Brooklyn waived Sumner four days later. In July 2022, the Nets signed Sumner to a two-year, $4.21 million contract.

After recovering from his ACL injury, he made 12 starts in 53 appearances with Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season. Furthermore, the Xavier product averaged 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 13.9 minutes per game. Sumner finished 46.1% shooting from the field and a career-best 91.7% at the free throw line.

In Brooklyn’s 125-123 win over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 4, 2023, the guard scored a career-high 29 points in 40 minutes as a starter. Along with logging two boards, three assists, one steal, and one block, Sumner shot 9-of-19 (47.4%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Edmond Sumner is going to surprise a TON of people this year, very happy for him! #NetsWorld https://t.co/zgzJAEzl4j pic.twitter.com/HWNfUBgVHW — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) September 29, 2023



Moreover, the Hornets waived forwards Angelo Allegri and Tre Scott and guard Jaylen Sims as well. On Friday, Charlotte signed free agent guard Theo Maledon to a two-way contract.

Maledon, 22, is set to join guard Amari Bailey and forward Leaky Black as the Hornets’ two-way players. During the 2022-23 season, all three signees will spend time with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G League affiliate.

Two-way players remain ineligible for the NBA playoffs. Not to mention, a two-way contract can be converted into a regular deal. Likewise, an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

In the Hornets’ case, this cannot occur unless they waive one of their three two-way players. As a matter of fact, the maximum number of two-way players each NBA team can sign increased from two to three, per the new CBA.

