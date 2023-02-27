At 13-47 so fat this season, the Houston Rockets own the league’s worst record and are in prime position for a top lottery pick. The team is young and inexperienced, but they have the talent to be a contender in a few years. After moves at the trade deadline the Rockets dipped below the league’s minimum number of players to have on a roster at 14. That’s why Houston has signed veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract.

The former first-round pick was traded from the Mavericks to the Sixers last season. He’s spent all of this season in the G League affiliate of the Rockets, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. This is his first season as a player in the G League after bouncing around with four franchises in the NBA.

At 29, his time in the NBA may be limited. He can use the 10-day contract as a mini tryout for the Rockets and the rest of the league. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Rockets at over (+100000) to win the Finals this season.

The Houston Rockets are planning to sign center Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, sources tell me and @KellyIko. Cauley-Stein, a seven-year NBA veteran, has spent the season with Rockets‘ Rio Grande Valley G League affiliate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2023

Willie Cauley-Stein gets a chance to play in the league again after signing a 10-day contract with Houston

The 29 year old’s best season as a pro came in 2018-19 where he played in 81 of 82 games for the Sacramento Kings. He averaged (11.9) points, (8.4) rebounds, (2.4) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. Cauley-Stein hasn’t has a season like that ever since and was traded twice after that point.

He’s played in 10 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season, averaging (9.4) points, (6.2) rebounds, (2.4) assists, (1.2) steals, and (1.3) blocks per game. While his addition is not going to make or break the season for Houston, this is still a chance for him to prove to the league that he’s still able to play with the best.

It’s been reported that he’s been raved about all season long by the organization. They say that Cauley-Stein is a great locker room presence.