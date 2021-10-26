Main Page
Iman Shumpert receives perfect score on Dancing with the Stars
Former NBA shooting guard Iman Shumpert received a perfect 40 score in Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. The theme was horror night, considering Halloween is this Sunday. Iman’s dancing partner, Daniella Karagach, helped him prepare for his dancing routine through inspiration. The pair was featured wearing the doppelgangers’ red jumpsuits.
The contemporary dance was based on “Us” by Jordan Peele, and the remix “I Got 5 On It” was played during the routine. “I Got 5 On It” is a tethered mix from Us by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall. The song was released on May 23, 1995. One of the judges, Derek Hough, was also pushing to give out an 11 score.
Of course, the maximum score for each individual judge is 10. Hough said, “That was something people are going to watch over and over and over.” During the performance, Karagach climbed up onto the guard’s shoulders. For a reminder, Shumpert is 6’5”. On social media, former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James reacted to his performance.
The seventeen-time All-Star posted on Twitter: “Man my G Iman Shumpert in his f’n bag!!!!!! LFG. Don’t even try to front, just respect his conglomerate!” Teyana Taylor, Shumpert’s wife, commented on training him for the show a couple of weeks ago.
Man my G @imanshumpert in his f’n 💼!!!!!! LFG 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Don’t even try to front, just respect the conglomerate! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/8SzL2th79q
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021
Taylor said, “I think he’s doing amazing. The lines, the techniques, his versatility. I love it!” She also mentioned, “He just needs to keep being perfect, and keep having that authenticity and keep having fun with it.”
Singing and dancing experience
Furthermore, singing and dancing are nothing new for the 31-year-old. Back in 2012, he released his own song titled “Knicks Anthem.” Then, he released mixtape Th3 #Post90s. A year later, he released “Dear Kendrick.” This was in response to Big Sean’s “Control” song. Pertaining to his music hobby, Iman’s most popular song is “Chiraq.”
Additionally, Teyana Taylor deserves more credit for helping Iman prepare for the show. Celebrities go home early all the time each season. Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show is also available to stream via Hulu and ABC.com. Though, a cable provider login is required for ABC.com. Hulu + Live TV offers a free seven-day trial. Can Iman Shumpert win it all? Find out in the coming weeks.
