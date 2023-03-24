After the Hoosiers were eliminated by Miami in March Madness’ second round this past weekend, some good news is arising from the Indiana camp, as two of their best prospects are reportedly entering the transfer portal since this Thursday.

The two young athletes are sophomore center Logan Duncomb and senior foward Nathan Childress.

Indiana center Logan Duncomb to enter the transfer portal https://t.co/ga2qVYYfiV #iubb — Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) March 23, 2023

The first to confirm the reports was second-year Duncomb, as he retweeted the information right after news was emerging on social media.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to leave IU. Thankful for the teammates, fans, coaches, staff, and friends who have supported me! Love you all,” the big man posted last night on his Twitter account, recieving lots of affection and good wishes on the comments.

Let’s get to know the athlete better, who’s been rated by 247Sports as the current No.73 best national recruit.

The center first joined Indiana two years ago after graduating from Cincinnati, Ohio’s Archbishop Moeller High School, guiding the Fighting Crusaders to the Ohio State title two years earlier. The following season his school team ranked first in the state but the championship was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic.

At the time, the six-foot-nine youngster became the last player to commit to IU men’s basketball under former head coach Archie Miller. In his freshman year, the Duncomb played nine matches, shooting 2-4 on field goal attempts.

Unfortunately for him, the center wasn’t able to play much during this last campaign as he suffered a long-term sinus infection, which happens when fluids build up in the air-filled pockets in the face.

Check out some of his senior high school highlights back in the day in Ohio:

New scholarship opportunities open up as experience leaves roster

As for Childress, he will also have a chance at a scholarship as well as playing time in the portal if he decides to go for it. Nathan first joined Indiana University as a walk-on four years ago, right after he graduated from Zionsville High School.

The player has participated with the Hoosiers since that moment and been a part of the senior program’s night ceremonies.

Both player’s departures make way for new scholarship spots, as they join Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, and Trayce Johnson, who recently were added to the portal. This means there are at least four open positions for new grants for student athletes.

Two of these spaces will be claimed by arriving freshmen, as the Hoosiers depend on new updates over Javier Johnson’s injury situation.