Injury update: Golden State is hopeful that star Stephen Curry will return to action during next week’s road trip

Seems like age is finally starting to affect superstar Stephen Curry, as he’s been sidelined constantly this campaign. His latest injury has kept him out for the last 9 contests for the Warriors, and prior to this leg issue, he suffered a shoulder subluxation that forced him out of court from December 16 to January 7.

The Golden State point guard is now getting closer to his full recovery, as the Warriors are reportedly hopeful we will make his way back to the paint during their three-game road trip starting next week.

The road games will begin this Sunday, March 5, in their neighbour city of Los Angeles against the Lakers, but then will travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder two days later and finally against the Memphis Grizzlies that Thursday.

The 34-year-old’s been out of action with a left leg injury that he’s been hurting ever since he collided knees with a Mavericks player at the start of last month. Although the first x-ray’s did not seem to show anything out of the ordinary, the later MRI results told the medical staff that he was to rest to prevent any long-term issues with his leg.

The Bay Area team have registered 5-4 without their main star, as they stay put in the Western Conference’s 5th position and steady in the playoff zone. Nevertheless, to actually undergo a title-contending push in this final stretch of regular season and beyond, they must have a healthy Curry to team up with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, who have been taking over his scoring duties in his absence.

The point guard has been averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per match over 38 games this campaign.

Steve Kerr has a warning for the Golden State Warriors’ doubters

Even though it’s been a bumby road without Curry present, recently the squad has been on a positive streak riding on a three-game victory run.

“It feels like there’s some chemistry, some energy that’s forming. We’ve been battling all season and without Steph and Andrew Wiggins for so much of the season, these guys have one a great job just keeping our heads above water,” Kerr said this week to ClutchPoints. “It just feels like we’re coming together.”

After a very inconsistent tournament, it’s refreshing to finally see the reigning champions having a bit of stability as of late. As the head trainer said, it’s a perfect moment as many players are expected recover from their respective injuries in the near future, and the playoffs are right around the corner.

“I think we can feel the finish line. We know Steph’s gonna be back before too long, hopefully Wiggs, hopefully Gary Payton II. So we got reinforcements coming, and in the meantime these guys are doing a hell of a job,” coach Kerr assured. “It feels like there’s some grit and some toughness, and the guys are really coming together. It’s fun to watch.”

The Warriors still have 20 games left to play this regular season, starting with a direct clash in their conference against the the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the Chase Center.