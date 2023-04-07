Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight (Apr. 7) vs. Magic?

Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) of the Brooklyn Nets was upgraded to probable for Friday night’s home game against the Orlando Magic. The seventh-year forward has missed 17 games this season.

For Brooklyn to secure the No. 6 seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament, a victory against the Magic or a Miami Heat loss to the Washington Wizards would fulfill the requirement.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, Dorian Finney-Smith and the Nets possess 18th-ranked odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Heat better odds.

Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is upgraded to available for the #Nets tonight in potential playoff clincher vs the #Magic. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) April 7, 2023

Through 65 starts this season, Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 30.6 minutes per game. Plus, the former Dallas Maverick is shooting 39.1% from the floor and 33.7% beyond the arc.

In Dallas’ 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 15, the forward scored a season-high 21 points in 37 minutes as a starter. Along with logging three boards and steals, Finney-Smith shot 7-of-15 (46.7%) from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

Additionally, the only other player listed on Brooklyn’s injury report is Ben Simmons (back). The three-time All-Star is shut down for the season due to nerve impingement in his back. The Nets are expected to trade Simmons in the upcoming offseason.

Entering this matchup, the Nets are 5-5 in their last 10 games. While Brooklyn is 4-1 in its past five contests, the team lost 119-106 against Orlando on Mar. 26 in the second meeting of the season series. Not to mention, the Nets are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight home games versus Orlando. With Dorian Finney-Smith, they have greater odds of winning.

Furthermore, the Magic have six players listed as questionable: Gary Harris (groin), Markell Fultz (knee), Moritz Wagner (ankle), Franz Wagner (ankle), Paolo Banchero (back), and Wendell Carter Jr. (hip). Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) is out for the season.

Magic's injury report for tomorrow vs. the Nets: Moe Wagner (sprained right ankle) has been added to the report and is listed as out. This is in addition to the players (starters + JI) who weren't available for the loss to the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/I1jkj2gjLc — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) April 7, 2023

Orlando is 6-4 in its past 10 contests. However, the Magic are coming off back-to-back losses. They’re 14-25 away this season. And the Magic are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups against Brooklyn. Orlando is 6-2 in its previous eight meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents as well.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Brooklyn has a 94.4% chance of defeating the Magic at home. Sportsbooks show the Nets as an 11-point favorite. Having Dorian-Finney Smith in the lineup helps. Moreover, Brooklyn is projected to win, Orlando will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 218.

