Is Kevin Love playing tonight (May 23) in Game 4 vs. Celtics?

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (lower left leg strain) was downgraded to questionable on Monday, and now the 15-year veteran has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday night’s Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Love exited Game 3 with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter after he suffered an ankle injury. After a trip to the locker room, he returned to the bench area later before halftime. Though, Love was sidelined for the rest of the game.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Kevin Love and the Heat have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still giving the Denver Nuggets the best odds to win their first title in franchise history.

Kevin Love talks about his injury and his status for Game 4… https://t.co/PC5TNQyuGu pic.twitter.com/YrG2v4lZTa — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) May 22, 2023

Through 14 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Kevin Love is averaging 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 18.8 minutes per game. The five-time All-Star is also shooting 37.8% from the field and 36.5% beyond the arc.

Love has made 12 starts this postseason. In Miami’s 130-117 first-round win in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time All-NBA member scored 18 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

The 6-foot-8 forward made the NBA Finals every year his team has qualified for the playoffs. Other players listed on Miami’s injury report include Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee). Herro remains out indefinitely, whereas Oladipo is out for the season.

Entering Game 4 of the ECF, the Boston Celtics are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. The point total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s past 14 contests. Additionally, the C’s are 0-5 ATS and 0-5 overall in their previous five matchups versus Miami.

Moreover, the Celtics have covered the spread in their past six games when playing as the underdog. But Boston is also 1-4 in its last five contests played on a Tuesday. At the moment, the Miami Heat have a 3-0 series lead over Boston. Of course, Kevin Love is one win away from making his fifth NBA Finals appearance.

Opportunity awaits tonight in our house. ⚪️🔥 How we feelin, #HEATTwitter? pic.twitter.com/mdDOzH4kjn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 23, 2023

Furthermore, the Miami Heat are 6-1 in their previous seven games. They’ve also won their last seven straight home games. The Heat could become the second team this postseason to sweep their conference finals opponent, joining the Nuggets. Not to mention, Miami is 10-2 in its past 12 meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 66.1% chance of defeating Miami away in Game 4. However, sportsbooks show the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite. Not one NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in a seven-game series to win it. Teams are 0-149 when facing a 3-0 series deficit.

