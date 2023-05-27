On Saturday night, the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics-Heat matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 3-point favorites away. Boston is 30-19 away, while Miami is 34-16 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Heat vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat 📊 Records: Celtics (67-33, 55-44-1 ATS) | Heat (56-44, 42-55-3 ATS)

Celtics (67-33, 55-44-1 ATS) | Heat (56-44, 42-55-3 ATS) 📅 When is Celtics vs. Heat Game 6: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Heat Game 6: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 🕛 What time is Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

📺 TV Channels: TNT

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 6 Odds: Celtics -3 (-110) | Heat +3 (-110)

Celtics vs. Heat Odds Game 6 | 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics vs. Heat Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

Entering Saturday night’s Game 6 matchup of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are working towards becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit and win. NBA teams are 0-149 when facing a 3-0 series deficit. Since 2020, Boston is 8-10 against the Heat in the NBA playoffs.

More importantly, the Heat are 4-0 all time in Game 6s with a 3-2 series lead. But the Celtics are 4-0 this postseason when facing elimination for the first time since winning five straight in 1981-82. Boston’s +51 margin in points from starters in Game 5 was the team’s third largest in the playoffs since starts were tracked in 1970-71.

Miami is coming off losses in Games 4 and 5. “The last two games are not who we are,” Jimmy Butler said. “It just happened to be that way. We stopped playing defense halfway because we didn’t make shots that we want to make. But that’s easily correctable.”

Moreover, the Celtics had four 20-point scorers in Game 5, whereas the Heat were held to zero. It was the third time this postseason Butler fell short of scoring at least 20 points. Following a humiliating 128-102 loss in Game 3 last Sunday, it would seem as if Boston flipped the script.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 70.8% chance of winning Game 6 away. Bettors are predicting that if Boston wins this Saturday, the team will also win Game 7 at TD Garden. After winning two straight, the C’s have all the momentum. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Celtics vs. Heat Injuries | ECF Game 6 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG Danilo Gallinari (ACL; out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (forearm; questionable)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out indefinitely) | PG Gabe Vincent (ankle; questionable)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 6

Boston is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against Miami.

The Celtics are 7-1 in their past eight games played on a Saturday.

Furthermore, the C’s are 5-1 in their previous six road contests played on this day.

Additionally, the Heat are 7-1 in their last eight home games.

Miami is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 games when playing as the underdog.

And the point total has gone under in five of the Heat’s previous six home matchups versus Boston.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Derrick White | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Celtics vs. Heat Picks Game 6 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Celtics are 60-28 as favorites, 6-4 as underdogs, 22-26-1 over/under away, and 26-22-1 ATS away. The Heat and Celtics have faced off in three of the last four conference finals. Boston won every Game 5 by exactly 13 points. Plus, Miami has won every Game 6.

On the other side, the Heat are 41-24 as favorites, 15-20 as underdogs, 27-23 over/under at home, and 20-28-2 ATS at home. A year ago, Jimmy Butler recorded 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals against the Celtics in Game 6 of the ECF. Now, Miami is 1-2 this postseason when Butler is held to under 20 points.

Dating back to 2005, the point total in Game 6s has gone under 58% of the time. Game 6 favors the under at 91-66. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win Game 6, the Heat to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 209.5. A high-scoring affair is likely.

Pick the Celtics to win! This series could very well end on Saturday night. But Miami’s weaknesses without Tyler Herro are being exploited. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

