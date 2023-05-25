On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Heat-Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 8.5-point favorites at home. Miami is 22-27 away, whereas Boston is 36-14 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Heat vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics 📊 Records: Heat (56-43, 42-54-3 ATS) | Celtics (66-33, 54-44-1 ATS)

Heat (56-43, 42-54-3 ATS) | Celtics (66-33, 54-44-1 ATS) 📅 When is Heat vs. Celtics Game 5: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Celtics Game 5: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🕛 What time is Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 5 Odds: Heat +8.5 (-113) | Celtics -8.5 (-107)

Heat vs. Celtics Odds Game 5 | 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Heat vs. Celtics Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

Entering Thursday night’s Game 5 matchup of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are fighting to become the first NBA team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in a seven-game series and win. NBA teams are 0-149 when facing a 3-0 series deficit. Since 2020, Boston is 7-10 against the Heat in the NBA playoffs.

In Boston’s 116-99 win over the Heat in Game 4, Jayson Tatum finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics outscored Miami 66-53 in the second half. “Tonight, we played with pace, purpose,” Tatum said.

“We were getting stops. We were getting out in transition. You see layups and free throws go in, the jump shots start to feel a lot easier. … We were just trying to save our season.”

Tatum’s second 3-pointer of the night was the 220th of his postseason career, passing Paul Pierce for the most in Celtics playoff history. For Game 5, the Heat will play without Gabe Vincent, who was downgraded to out due to a left ankle sprain. Boston is 4-5 at home this postseason.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 81.6% chance of winning Game 5 at home. This has been one of the most unpredictable series. Boston has struggled all throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs at home. The Celtics could make things more interesting by winning Game 5. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Celtics vs. Heat Injuries | ECF Game 5 Injury Report

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out indefinitely) | PG Gabe Vincent (ankle; out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG Danilo Gallinari (ACL; out indefinitely)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last six matchups versus Boston.

The Heat are 4-1 in their past five contests.

Next, the point total has gone over in 10 of Miami’s past 11 road games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 8-1 in their last nine games played on a Thursday.

The Celtics are 2-4 ATS in their past six games when playing as the favorite.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in Boston’s previous five home games against the Heat.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Derrick White | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Heat vs. Celtics Picks Game 5 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 5 Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Heat are 41-24 as favorites, 15-19 as underdogs, 24-24-1 over/under away, and 22-26-1 ATS away. Miami is 10-3 in its last 13 meetings against Eastern Conference opponents. The Heat are one of the best road teams, but will Game 5 be the turning point of this series?

The Celtics are 59-28 as favorites, 6-4 as underdogs, 30-19-1 over/under at home, and 28-22 ATS at home. Plus, the point total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s last 15 games. Boston could become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit in a best-of-seven series and win.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win Game 4, the Heat to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 215.5. It was possible that Game 3 was a much-needed wake-up call. But this No. 2-seeded team never should have needed one.

Pick the Celtics to win! If Jayson Tatum scores between 30 to 50 points in Game 5, the C’s will likely win at home. Defending Jimmy Butler is the key. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

