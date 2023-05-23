On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics square off against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics-Heat matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Heat as 1.5-point favorites at home. Boston is 29-19 away, whereas Miami is 34-15 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Heat Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat 📊 Records: Celtics (65-33, 53-44-1 ATS) | Heat (56-42, 42-53-3 ATS)

Celtics (65-33, 53-44-1 ATS) | Heat (56-42, 42-53-3 ATS) 📅 When is Celtics vs. Heat Game 4: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Heat Game 4: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 🕛 What time is Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 4 Odds: Celtics +1.5 (-109) | Heat -1.5 (-111)

Celtics vs. Heat Odds Game 4 | 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics vs. Heat Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

Leading into Tuesday night’s Game 4 matchup of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are aiming to stay alive. NBA teams are 0-149 when facing a 3-0 series deficit. Since 2020, Boston is 6-10 against the Heat in the NBA playoffs. Before the series even began, ESPN gave Miami only a 3% chance of winning this series.

In Miami’s 128-102 win in Game 3, Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 29 points. The Heat outscored Boston 32-17 in the third quarter. “That was a solid, mature, professional approach,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “There’s a lot of pent-up stuff here and we’re getting closer, but we still have to finish this off.”

Jayson Tatum led Boston in scoring in Game 3 with just 14 points. “I just didn’t have them ready to play,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “Whatever it was, whether it was the starting lineup or an adjustment, I have to get them in a better place, ready to play. That’s on me.”

This could be the first NBA season where both conference finals series ended in sweeps. However, in the 1957 division finals, Boston beat the Syracuse Nationals 3-0 and the St. Louis Hawks defeated Minneapolis 3-0. But two series sweeps would make things kind of dull, wouldn’t it?

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 66.1% chance of winning Game 4 away. After disappointing Celtics fans the last three games, Boston could come out firing on all cylinders in this one. Then again, we thought the same in Games 2 and 3. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Celtics vs. Heat Injuries | ECF Game 4 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG Danilo Gallinari (ACL; out indefinitely)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Kevin Love (ankle; probable) | SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out indefinitely)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 4

Boston is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games against Miami.

The Celtics are 0-5 in their past five away meetings versus the Heat.

And the Celtics are also 1-4 in their previous five games played on a Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 6-1 in their last seven contests.

The point total has gone over in five of Miami’s past six matchups versus the Celtics.

For one final note, the Heat have won their previous seven straight home games.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Derrick White | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Celtics vs. Heat Picks Game 4 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 4 Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Heat are 41-23 as favorites, 15-19 as underdogs, 27-22 over/under at home, and 20-27-2 ATS at home. Miami is 10-2 in its past 12 games against Eastern Conference opponents. The Heat are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played on a Tuesday.

On the other side, the Celtics are 59-28 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 22-25-1 over/under away, and 25-22-1 ATS away. Boston has covered the spread in its last six games when playing as the underdog. Betting trends aside, Jayson Tatum is just too inconsistent.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Heat to win Game 4, to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 216.5. The Celtics have not shown any life in this series. A sweep is possible. For being the East’s No. 2 seed, they’re playing more like how the Heat were expected to play as a No. 8 seed. Miami is the better team.

Pick the Heat to win! For whatever reason it might be, Tatum and Jaylen Brown have not been on the same page in this ECF series. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

