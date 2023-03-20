The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies will be playing for the third time tonight in the last five games. Memphis took both of those recent wins on the road and will host the Mavs tonight at 8:00 pm EST. The Mavs are sixth in the West and need every win they can get if they want to avoid the play-in tournament. It doesn’t help that Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable tonight with a foot injury and that hurts Dallas’ chances of winning.

Irving has played in 12 games for the Mavericks since requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. He’s averaging (28.4) points, (5.2) rebounds, (6.6) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. The eight-time all-star has missed four games so far with Dallas and there’s a chance he misses another tonight vs the Grizzlies.

There’s a chance that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both don’t play for the Mavericks tonight

The duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic haven’t hit their peak just yet and there’s not a lot of time left for that to happen. It doesn’t help that Doncic has missed the last four games in a row and Irving has also missed three of the last four for Dallas.

Irving and Doncic combine for over 60 points per game and their production is unmatchable. Both are elite scorers on all three levels and are known for their flashy passes as well. A foot injury has been bothering Irving for a week or so now and it might keep him out in four of Dallas’ last five games.

The Memphis Grizzlies will still be without superstar Ja Morant, but his eight-game suspension is over. Dallas will hope to have either Irving or Doncic back tonight as the Grizzlies have been solid while Morant is out. They went 5-3 in his eight-game suspension and will give the Mavericks a tough offensive matchup.