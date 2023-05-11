Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left ankle) was listed as probable for Thursday night’s Game 6 matchup against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He’s now off the injury report.

“Everybody’s dealing with something, man,” Booker said. “It’s that point of the season.” Following Tuesday night’s 118-102 loss, Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters that “we wouldn’t put him back out there if we didn’t think he was OK.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Suns hold sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

Through 10 starts this postseason, Booker is averaging 35.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 42.3 minutes per game. Plus, the three-time All-Star is shooting 60.1% from the field and 51.7% outside the arc. He’s the first player in Suns history to post three straight 35-point playoff games.

Booker scored 47 points in Game 5 of the Suns’ first-round series win against the Los Angeles Clippers and in Game 1 over Denver of their Western Conference semifinals series. To overcome a 3-2 series deficit, Phoenix needs its eight-year veteran to stay healthy.

Other Suns players on the injury report include Chris Paul (groin) and Deandre Ayton (ribs). Paul remains out indefinitely, whereas Ayton is also probable for Game 6. Paul has been absent for the last three contests, and Ayton has not yet missed any games this postseason.

Entering Thursday night’s Game 6 elimination contest, the Suns are 2-4 ATS in their last six games. Phoenix has won its past five home meetings over Denver as well. However, the Suns have failed to cover the spread in their previous six games played on a Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 8-3 in their past 11 contests. Denver is also 1-7 in its last eight road games. Plus, the Nuggets are 11-2 ATS in their previous 13 matchups versus Pacific Division opponents. The point total has gone over in eight of Denver’s last 10 games played on this day.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 62% chance of winning this second-round series on the road at Footprint Center. Nonetheless, sportsbooks show the Suns as three-point favorites.

