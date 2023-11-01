The Suns incredibly lost a 20-point lead in this Tuesday’s clash against the Spurs and lost the game 115-114. Besides the stunning failure, Kevin Durant still had one reason to celebrate last night, as his late dunk in the fourth quarter meant he became the 12th player in NBA history to reach 27,000 career points.

The Phoenix star is also the second-active player to hold this record, as he joins the all-time scoring leader LeBron James who has 38,740. Nevertheless, Durant surpassed this milestone in just 990 career matches, as only three other players have gotten there faster: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (965), Michael Jordan (852) and Wilt Chamberlain (780).

If the veteran forward remains in good health, he should be able to enter the list’s top 10 before the All-Star break next February. KD is only 312 points away from catching Elvin Hayes, plus another 96 to overcome Moses Malone’s record at 27,409.

Kevin Durant blows by Keldon Johnson for his 27,000th career point 🙌pic.twitter.com/Ube3gl21jt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

The 35-year-old finished last night’s game with 26 points and 7 assists, and was asked postgame what it meant for him to achieve his latest milestone. “It means I’m old,” joked Durant.

Much was said before this highly-anticipated matchup against Victor Wembanyama, as the French sensation revealed how much he admires the Phoenix star’s game. “I like the fact that for years and years, nobody found a way to guard him really, consistently,” said the rookie, who had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. “This is probably the reason why he [Kevin Durant] was one of my top favorite players ever.”

The No.1 overall pick of July’s NBA Draft recognized how difficult it is to guard the 13-time All-Star. “It is special. He is really a problem and I can see that. His teammates really look for him. They make him a problem too.

“The way they set up the plays and they try to look for him. I definitely think he is the hardest player to guard. I just played against him once and I know I haven’t seen everything from him but I think he is up there.”

It seems as if the Suns will have the opportunity of seeking revenge against the Spurs sooner than later, as they’ll meet again Thursday in Phoenix. Durant also shared some praise for Wembanyama, who he considers a future star in the NBA.

“He is a unique player. He is going to be a force in this league for a long time. Once he continues to get experience under his belt, he is going to get even better,” KD said after facing the seven-foot-four big man.

Wemby, on the other hand, revealed how much he learned from the Suns’ superstar after sharing the court together.

“I learned that I’m far from mastering the game as much as him,” the 19-year-old said. “I know because I try to do some stuff like him but I think I’m maybe not patient enough. Yeah, I think I want to go too fast, but he goes to his own pace and goes to his spots, you know? I think I’ve got to not copy that but get inspired by that.”