The 2023-24 season has not been an easy one for the Detroit Pistons. There’s the obvious fact that they put together the longest losing streak in a single regular season in NBA history. But there have also been numerous injuries and questions about the direction of the franchise as a whole.

The Lions Have Made The Pistons Their Little Brothers

And, to add insult to injury, it looks like they are getting lapped by their NFL brothers, the Detroit Lions. After years of being the laughingstock of the NFL, the Lions are one of the last eight teams standing in the 2024 Playoffs. On top of that, this Sunday, they are hosting a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – a game that, if they win, will put them in the NFC Championship game.

Anyway, according to TickPick, it will cost the average fan 739 dollars to enter the Lions’ game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Along with being very expensive, that number is noteworthy because it is 129 dollars more than it would cost the average person to go to the rest of the Pistons’ home games for the year.

That is not a typo. The Pistons have 21 home games remaining on the season. And according to TickPick, it would cost the average fan 610 dollars to attend all of those games. If that doesn’t make your head turn, I’m not sure anything will.

Don’t Fall For Recency Bias

We would be remiss not to mention that, for a long time, the roles of these two teams were flip-flopped in Detroit. For a while, it was the Pistons who were the top dogs in town. Whether it be The Bad Boy Pistons’ teams of the 1980s or the mid-2000s iteration of the club that everyone seems to love (that featured the technical foul machine, Rasheed Wallace), they have given their fans plenty to cheer about.

Meanwhile, before last Sunday’s home win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions hadn’t hosted a home playoff game since 1994. And they hadn’t won a playoff game since 1991, when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-6.