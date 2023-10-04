Main Page
Ja Morant Practices With Grizzlies For First Time Since Suspension
Ja Morant was spotted practicing with the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday for the first time since the NBA issued him a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season for brandishing a firearm on social media in June.
This also came a day after the league announced he would be allowed to train with his team as he serves his suspension. Morant, 24, is permitted to travel and work out with the Grizzlies as he prepares for his return.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies hold 11th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.
Ja Morant at Grizzlies practice: pic.twitter.com/z4mJZMA340
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 3, 2023
“It’s great to have him here,” Grizzlies president and general manager Zach Kleiman said.
“I think he’s put himself in a position where there’s no reason why he can’t keep following through on this. So we’re glad he’s here and can’t wait to have him back.”
Ja Morant practiced with Memphis Grizzlies for first time since the NBA issued the guard a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season, teammates rallying behind him
Additionally, Morant’s teammates are offering their support as well. One in particular is Derrick Rose, who signed a two-year, $6.55 million contract with Memphis in July after spending the past three seasons with the New York Knicks.
“Talked to him a little bit,” Rose said. “Just told him I’m not here to babysit you. I’m not here to follow you around, I’m not here to cheerlead. I’m here to push you.”
On May 14, the Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities after a video surfaced on social media showing the Murray State product brandishing a firearm.
Ja Morant was a full participant at @memgrizz practice! pic.twitter.com/SBjKmT2f82
— Doc Holliday (@The_DocHolliday) October 3, 2023
Furthermore, the NBA then suspended Morant for eight games following a similar incident in March, when he was seen on Instagram Live holding a handgun while intoxicated at a Denver night club.
Of course, Ja Morant will be eligible to participate in his first NBA game of the 2023-24 season on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
