Ja Morant Practices With Grizzlies For First Time Since Suspension

Ja Morant was spotted practicing with the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday for the first time since the NBA issued him a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season for brandishing a firearm on social media in June.

This also came a day after the league announced he would be allowed to train with his team as he serves his suspension. Morant, 24, is permitted to travel and work out with the Grizzlies as he prepares for his return.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies hold 11th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.