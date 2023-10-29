Jack White, 26, was selected No. 1 overall by the Texas Legends in the 2023 NBA G League Draft. The 6-foot-7 small forward went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Duke University. White spent all four years (2016-2020) with the Blue Devils.

Of course, the Legends are the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks and will be White’s second G League team. Last season, the forward played for the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA champion Jack White goes No. 1 overall to the @texaslegends in the 2023 NBA G League Draft! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/i5doGj3E79 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 28, 2023



White, a native of Traralgon, Australia, also played basketball at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra, where he received offers from multiple NCAA Division I schools.

In 2016, he was recruited by Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League (NBL) as an injury replacement.

White was primarily a bench player with Duke, making only 10 starts in 103 games. Across four NCAA seasons, he averaged 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 13.6 minutes per game while shooting 38.4% from the floor.

During his junior 2018-19 season with Duke, he averaged career highs of 4.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 20.5 minutes per game. The forward finished 15th in blocks that season (37), sixth in defensive rating (93.1), and eighth in block percentage (5.0).

On July 15, 2020, White signed a three-year deal with the NBL’s Melbourne United. The Duke product helped Melbourne United win the 2021 NBL Finals against the Perth Wildcats.

In 11 appearances of the 2020-21 NBL season, White averaged 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 2.0 blocks per game. Also, he shot 49.4% from the field.

The #SBLakers have traded the draft rights to Teafale Lenard Jr., a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick for the draft rights to Jack White. pic.twitter.com/le9YKLGU7g — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) October 28, 2023



In July 2022, the forward signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. White went on to win an NBA championship when the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

With Grand Rapids in the G League last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Plus, he shot 54.4% from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range.

White inked a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past July. However, he was waived during training camp.