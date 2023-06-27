Main Page
James Harden likely to remain with 76ers under coach Nick Nurse
James Harden has until this Thursday, June 29 to exercise his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and NBA insiders believe the 10-time All-Star will likely remain in Philly under new head coach Nick Nurse until at least next February’s trade deadline.
For how long the three-time scoring champ decides to stay with the Sixers is the ultimate question. Harden’s player option is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with the club last July. If Harden plays out his current deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Harden signed his present deal last year after declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, which was included in the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2017.
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.
“I think James Harden is going to remain a Sixer, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not some question marks surrounding how it’s going to play out.”
👀 @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/8PhuoGWfn9
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 27, 2023
Last week, it was reported that the 76ers were “determined” to re-sign James Harden this offseason. “Probably won’t end up being traditional max contract Harden has sought,” reported ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“There’s been mutual interest between Harden and the Rockets, but Houston has various options heading into free agency. Philadelphia likely presents Harden his best path to staying on a potential championship contender.”
James Harden expected to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers under new head coach Nick Nurse for first half of the 2023-24 season, to pick up $35.64 million option or sign multi-year deal
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst offered his take on Harden’s situation. “The Sixers are operating like they got a good chance to keep James Harden,” he said. “Other teams out there that seem to be Harden’s suitors seem to be looking elsewhere.
“I will say that over a year ago, the same sort of uncertainly — and James Harden emerged with this surprising deal structure that he negotiated with [76ers president of basketball operations] Daryl Morey. He doesn’t use an agent traditionally, he consults agents. He talks with Daryl directly.”
In 58 starts of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. The seven-time All-NBA member shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc, his highest 3-point shooting percentage since 2011-12 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (39%).
.@LegsESPN on if the 76ers should keep the Embid-Harden duo 👀
“I do not think so, because I don’t think you win a championship with James Harden.” pic.twitter.com/m1q8MFvymr
— First Take (@FirstTake) June 27, 2023
Furthermore, in the 76ers’ 119-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 23, Harden recorded a triple-double. The 14-year veteran logged 20 points, 11 boards, a career-high 21 assists, and one steal in 42 minutes as a starter. He also finished 6-of-17 (35.5%) shooting from the field and drained three 3-pointers.
“What is that deal structure? Is he looking for a three or four-year deal?” Windhorst asked. “I think James Harden is going to remain a Sixer, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not some question marks surrounding how it’s going to play out.”
