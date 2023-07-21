James Harden removed the Philadelphia 76ers from his Twitter biography on Thursday as offseason trade rumors continue to mount. It’s no secret by now that the 10-time All-Star wants out of the City of Brotherly Love, and Harden has been vocal about playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the 14-year veteran could be waiting a while. “[Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl] Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. Harden’s stance has not changed,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

James Harden has removed his 76ers affiliation from his bio 👀 pic.twitter.com/dZeuzMZxgH — Sixerdaily (@Sixerdaily) July 19, 2023



Harden, 33, exercised his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the 76ers in June. His player option is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with the team last July.

Harden signed his two-year deal last offseason after declining a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season. His previous option was included in the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2017. The Clippers remain the frontrunners to trade for the 6-foot-5 guard, per sportsbooks.

James Harden removed the Philadelphia 76ers from his Twitter bio picture while trade rumors to the Los Angeles Clippers continue to sprout on social media

In 58 starts of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. The Arizona State product shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc, his highest 3-point shooting percentage since 2011-12 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (39%).

In Philadelphia’s 119-114 win over the Clippers on Dec. 23, Harden recorded a triple-double. The seven-time All-NBA member notched 20 points, 11 boards, a career-high 21 assists, and one steal in 42 minutes as a starter.

The Clippers are reportedly open to trading Paul George. Los Angeles is also shopping Norman Powell and Marcus Morris, according to sources. New Clippers general manager Trent Redden is expected to work out a trade with the 76ers for Harden in the weeks ahead.

PJ Tucker has been mentioned in the James Harden trade talks to the Clippers, per @MikeAScotto “PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. The Clippers covet… pic.twitter.com/5zutPslPHS — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 21, 2023

PJ Tucker could get packaged in a Harden trade to the Clippers as well. “PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers,” wrote Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Tucker is owed $11 million next season and has a $11.54 million player option for 2024-25.

But a trade is not inevitable; stranger things have happened. NBA players enjoy trolling their fans during the offseason. Look how long it took for the Sixers to trade Ben Simmons. Of course, LeBron James is mentioned every year in trade rumors, regardless of whether or not his team wins the championship.

Per the BetOnline sportsbook, James Harden (-170) has higher odds of getting traded prior to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (+130). Lillard, also 33, asked Portland for a trade on Jul. 1. The seven-time All-Star is interested in joining the Miami Heat.

NBA Betting Content You May Like