It seems that the NBA Finals MVP celebrated a bit too much after winning Boston‘s 18th league title last week, as he announced this Saturday on social media that he already lost his championship ring. According to the forward, he lost it during the team’s victorious duck boat parade that travelled through the city last Friday.

This is why the superstar decided to take his situation to his personal Instagram account and ask fans to help him find the ring that he assures is missing since that day. “Reward for whoever finds this ring, lost it at the parade,” Jaylen posted on social media.

After losing an NBA Finals two years ago and then the Conference Finals against Miami last season, there was reason enough to celebrate in the Celtics camp. After being crowned champions in Game 5, Brown admitted that the theme for this campaign’s squad was unity.

Jaylen Brown lost his ring in the parade. Return it for a big reward! Per: Jaylen Brown IG pic.twitter.com/bo6G4I9lKh — Savage (@SavageSports_) June 23, 2024

“Whatever it took for us to win, that’s what I was willing to do,” he said despite being his team’s individual star. By Game 1 of the title series, he had already reached a milestone, by becoming the first Boston athlete to score 20 points with 3 blocks and 3 steals in the Finals stage.

Once he received the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy, he still gave all the credit to his teammates. “It was a full team effort,” JB shared. “I share this with my brothers and my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum. He was with me the whole way. I’ve been grateful for every moment, every opportunity. I never hung my head.”

And he’s not wrong, as Jayson Tatum had a strong case to win the Finals MVP as well, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per match throughout the series. Brown, on the other hand, posted averages of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest during the same time, and even produced a 30-point display in Game 3.

A critical point for the Massachusetts team was after Game 4, when the team lost their only game against the Dallas club. “You’re going to have to fight and just stay in the moment,” Jaylen said after the defeat. “That’s what matters most. At this level, you have some very talented players who are going to be on the floor, and you’ve got to bring it every single night.”

His coach Joe Mazzulla praised Brown after the series by revealing how he confronted his biggest weaknesses on the court

After hitting a 2024 playoff low to reaching the ultimate high, Brown conquered the NBA Finals MVP last Monday after posting his 21-point exhibition which included 8 rebounds and 6 assists in Boston’s 106-86 triumph in Game 5 over the Mavericks.

The superstar had bounced back from a postseason low of 10 points the match before to finally lead the Celtics to their 4-1 series win and earn the NBA-record 18th title. According to his coach Joe Mazzulla, his biggest strength was to confront his fears on court and transform them into opportunities to thrive.

“He’s not afraid to face his weaknesses on the court,” said the Celtics tactician. “So, when you have that type of mindset, you’re just going to be able to take on every situation the game brings you. And that’s how you have to grow is to become vulnerable on the things that make you uncomfortable. He does that.”

Not even JB realized that two years ago he shot 31.8% from range over the last three matches of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Warriors, and committed 10 turnovers in the last two games when his opponents took the title on Boston’s court. This time around, he faced his weakness and conquered them.