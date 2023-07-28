Jaylen Brown signed a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, and one of his biggest goals is to develop Black Wall Street in Beantown. The two-time All-Star is now under contract through the 2028-29 season.

“I appreciate the investment and the commitment from the Celtics,” Brown said. “That commitment will be felt from me here in Boston on and off the floor. … I want to launch a project that will bring Black Wall Street here to Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here.”

“I think there’s analytics that support that stimulating the wealth gap is something that could be a betterment for the entire economy,” Jaylen Brown added. “With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one, your investment in community. But two, also the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about.

“It’s something we can all improve on. … Boston can be a fully integrated, self-sufficient hub. You know, attacking the minorities and the wealth gap. I think Boston can be a pilot, not just for wealth disparity here in the U.S. but also for around the world.”

In 2019, Brown served as a MIT Media Lab fellow and has since collaborated with the university to create the Bridge Program, which mentors Greater Boston youth and high school students of color, who are interested in pursuing careers in STEM programs.

Through his work with MIT and his 7uice Foundation, Brown has taken a strong interest in improving education and income inequality, along with other social advocacy initiatives.

Brown, 26, was eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this offseason. His new deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option. This is the richest contract in NBA history.

Additionally, Brown carries a cap hit of $31,830,357 for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the four-year, $107 million rookie contract extension he signed with the Celtics in October 2019.



The 6-foot-6 forward is expected to make $52.3 million when his supermax contract first kicks in during the 2024-25 season and $69.1 million in 2028-29, the final year of the deal.

Moreover, projections include $60.7 million in 2026-27 and $64.9 million in 2027-28.

Brown’s new deal exceeds the five-year, $276 million extension that Nikola Jokic signed with the Denver Nuggets last July. This larger deal stems from a higher salary cap and increased league revenue. Of course, Brown’s projected extension is based on a $149 million salary cap for 2024-25.

In 67 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Jaylen Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. Along with notching 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the forward shot career bests of 49.1% from the field and 76.5% at the foul line.

