Jayson Tatum is now the Celtics’ all-time leader in PPG in the NBA playoffs
Jayson Tatum became the Boston Celtics’ all-time leader in points per game in the NBA playoffs in Tuesday night’s 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, passing Larry Bird (23.7 PPG) and Isaiah Thomas (22.5 PPG).
The four-time All-Star is averaging 23.8 points per game through 91 career playoff appearances. Tatum accomplished this feat in only six postseasons. However, Bird logged 23.7 points per game over the course of 12 postseasons and 164 playoff games with the Celtics.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Jayson Tatum is the favorite to become the next player to score 50 or more points in another game this postseason. Check out which sportsbooks are also showing favorable odds for Jimmy Butler.
Jayson Tatum is now the Celtics all-time leader in PPG in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/VgJGSyG2w1
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 24, 2023
In the Celtics’ Game 4 win over Miami, Jayson Tatum recorded a team-high 33 points, along with 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks in 43 minutes of action. Plus, the sixth-year forward shot 14-of-22 (63.6%) from the floor and 4-of-9 (44.4%) outside the arc.
It was Tatum’s sixth 30-point, 10-rebound, and 5-assist game this postseason, tied for second most in a single postseason all time. Only LeBron James in 2018 had more (7).
Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird and Isaiah Thomas to become the Celtics’ all-time leader in points per game in postseason history
“Tonight, we played with pace, purpose,” Tatum said. “We were getting stops. We were getting out in transition. You see layups and free throws go in, the jump shots start to feel a lot easier. … We were just trying to save our season.”
Jayson Tatum (2,170) ranks eighth on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list in the playoffs. The three-time All-NBA member trails Larry Bird (3,897), John Havlicek (3,776), Kevin McHale (3,182), Sam Jones (2,909), Paul Pierce (2,843), Robert Parish (2,683), and Bill Russell (2,673).
Jayson Tatum is now the Celtics' all-time leader in Playoff threes with 220 passing Paul Pierce. pic.twitter.com/v2otR51agZ
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 24, 2023
Tatum’s second 3-pointer of the night was the 220th of his playoff career, passing Paul Pierce (219) for the most in Celtics playoff history. Jaylen Brown has knocked down 202 3s, whereas Ray Allen made 206 shots from downtown.
Additionally, NBA teams are 0-149 when trailing 3-0 in a seven-game playoff series. The Celtics could become the first team to come back and win. This is probable if Jayson Tatum can become a more consistent player. Game 5 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
