Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler could become the first NBA player since Mitchell Robinson in the 2018-19 season to average at least four blocks per 36 minutes in 500 or more minutes played.

Kessler, 22, has made 13 starts in 35 games played so far this season. The 7-footer is averaging 8.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, a career-high 2.6 blocks, and 23.7 minutes per game. He has played only 831 minutes this season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Jazz hold 23rd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets.

Walker Kessler is averaging 4.0 blocks per 36 minutes. He’s on pace to be the first player since Mitchell Robinson in 2018-19 to average at least 4 blocks/36 (min. 500 MP).#NBA | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/i5ycvLBrMO — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 20, 2024



The Georgia native was selected 22nd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn University. However, he was immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then to the Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert trade.

Kessler made 40 starts in 74 games of his rookie 2022-23 season. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 23 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 72% from the field and 51.6% at the foul line.

Though, he’s shooting only 65.1% from the floor and 49% at the line in his sophomore season.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler leads NBA in block percentage this season, ranks fifth in blocks

In Utah’s 122-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 14, 2023, Kessler recorded 10 points, 10 boards, four assists, one steal, and a career-high-tying seven blocks in 27 minutes as a starter.

The second-year center leads the NBA in block percentage (9.9%) this season. Kessler is also fifth in blocks (92), third in blocks per game (2.6), 18th in defensive box plus/minus (1.9), and eighth in offensive rebound percentage (12.4%).

Best block to foul ratio in the NBA: 1.39 — Victor Wembanyama

1.33 — Walker Kessler

1.05 — Brook Lopez

1.00 — Anthony Davis Playing elite defense without fouling. pic.twitter.com/apE8fHwWNw — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) January 6, 2024



Seven other NBA players have averaged four-plus blocks in at least 500 minutes played — Serge Ibaka (4.8 BPG in 1,792 MP of 2011-12), John Henson (4.1 BPG in 960 MP of 2015-16), Hassan Whiteside (4.6 BPG in 2,125 MP of 2015-16), Larry Sanders (4.3 BPG in 643 MP of 2011-12), Greg Stiemsma (4.0 BPG in 766 MP of 2011-12), Chris Anderson (4.3 BPG in 1,460 MP of 2008-09), and Alonzo Mourning (4.1 BPG in 1,572 MP of 2006-07).

Furthermore, Kessler is earning $2.83 million this season and is slated to make $2.96 million in 2024-25. This is part of the four-year, $13.37 million rookie-scale contract he signed with Utah in July 2022. His deal also includes a $4.87 million club option for 2025-26.

Utah begins a six-game road trip at Houston on Saturday night.