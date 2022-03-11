Jazz vs Spurs Preview, Prediction, Free NBA Picks and Odds

Heading into tonight’s Western Conference battle, the Utah Jazz are preparing to play the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center; free NBA picks are available here. Utah is averaging 113 points and 46.18 rebounds per game during this regular season. Continue reading for Jazz vs Spurs preview content.

Will Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz earn their second win against the Spurs this season? Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points and 5.4 assists per game. Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below. For new or experienced gamblers, read our list of the best NBA betting sites in 2022.

Get $1000 NBA Bonus at BetOnline $1000 NBA Welcome Bonus - BOL1000 Get Offer

Jazz vs Spurs Game Information

🏀 Teams: Utah Jazz | San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz | San Antonio Spurs 📊 Record: Jazz (41-24, 28-36-1 ATS) | Spurs (25-41, 33-32-1 ATS)

Jazz (41-24, 28-36-1 ATS) | Spurs (25-41, 33-32-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBA League Pass & Bally Sports Southwest

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBA League Pass & Bally Sports Southwest 🏟 Venue: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas 🎲 NBA Odds: Jazz -5.5 (-110) | Spurs +5.5 (-110)

Jazz vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Jazz vs Spurs betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Jazz vs Spurs Injuries

Utah Jazz Injury Report

SF Bojan Bogdanovic (out)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

SF Keita Bates-Diop (doubtful) | SG Romeo Langford (out) | PF Devontae Cacok (probable) | SG Joshua Primo (doubtful)

Jazz vs Spurs Preview and News | NBA Picks

For Friday night’s game, the Jazz are seeking to earn their second straight win over the Spurs. Of Course, Utah is a 5.5-point favorite versus San Antonio. Plus, in the Jazz’s 123-85 home win against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 27 points in 24 minutes played. Shown above, Bogdanovic is out for tonight’s matchup.

And, the Jazz outscored the Trail Blazers 33 to 14 in the third quarter. Utah is 10-2 in its last 12 games played in the month of March. On top of Utah ranking fourth in the Western Conference, the team is 18-14 away, 23-10 at home and 14-17-1 ATS on the road this season.

Injury report: OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League – On Assignment) OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (right lower leg contusion) OUT – Jared Butler (G League – On Assignment) OUT – Xavier Sneed (G League – Two-Way) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Spurs have won four of their past 10 contests. The team’s 117-110 win over the Lakers on Monday put an end to their four-game skid. On Wednesday, in the Spurs’ 119-104 home loss versus the Raptors, forward Keldon Johnson led his team in scoring with 27 points in 35 minutes played. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 62.3% probability of winning.

Additionally, the Spurs are not only 1-4 in their past five games, they are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven contests versus Northwest Division opponents. San Antonio’s four wins over their previous 10 games came against New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Washington and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Counting their 15-point road loss to the Raptors, the Spurs are now 12-20 at home, 13-21 away and 15-17 ATS at home. In addition to the aforementioned betting data, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Jazz are 2-1 versus the Spurs. On Dec. 27, 2021, Utah defeated them 110-104 at AT&T Center.

Jazz vs Spurs NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Utah is 1-4 ATS in its last five contests.

The Jazz are 11-3 SU in their previous 14 games.

Also, the total has gone under in four of their past five contests.

As for the Spurs, they are 1-4 ATS in their last five games played as well.

San Antonio is 1-5 in its previous six contests.

Lastly, the total has gone under in four of the Spurs’ past five games played at home.

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Donovan Mitchell | PF Royce O’Neale | SF Danuel House Jr. | C Rudy Gobert

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Devin Vassell | SG Dejounte Murray | PF Keldon Johnson | SF Doug McDermott | C Jakob Poeltl

Jazz vs Spurs Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Moreover, comparing these teams’ betting records, Utah is 40-19 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 14-17-1 ATS away, while San Antonio is 14-9 as a favorite, 11-32 as an underdog and 15-17 ATS at home. The total has gone over in nine of the Jazz’s past 11 road matchups versus the Spurs, and the Jazz are 27-14 against their conference opponents. Also, the Spurs are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games played in March.

Needless to say, the Jazz are the superior team this season. However, as stated above, they will be without Bojan Bogdanovic. Taking everything into account, pick the Jazz to win, they should cover the spread and the total will go under 229. To learn more about basketball betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

All NBA betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.