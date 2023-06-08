Main Page
Jimmy Butler says Heat are going to ‘get one at home’ in Game 4
Jimmy Butler believes the Miami Heat are more than capable of bouncing back in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, following Wednesday night’s 109-94 loss in Game 3 to the Denver Nuggets.
“Tomorrow, we’re going to come out and compete and get one at home,” the six-time All-Star said on Thursday. Butler finished his Game 3 outing with 28 points, two rebounds, four assists, and one block in 41 minutes of action.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Jimmy Butler has second-shortest odds to win Finals MVP. Sportsbooks are giving Nuggets center Nikola Jokic the highest odds to win the award.
Jimmy Butler:
“I will be better, because when I’m better we’re better as a whole.”
“Tomorrow we’re gonna come out with a lot more energy. We’re gonna compete at a high level, and we’re gonna get one at home.”
— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 8, 2023
“We’ve got to come out with more energy and effort and that’s correctable,” Jimmy Butler added. “That’s on us as a group. … It’s not an easy task to do. But if we want to win, we’re going to have to figure it out.”
Bam Adebayo closed out his night with 22 points, a team-high 17 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 41 minutes. Miami has seven come-from-behind victories this postseason after trailing by at least 12 points.
Of course, the rest of the NBA is 6-59. The Heat were down by 14 going into the fourth. However, Denver never surrendered its lead in the second half.
Five-time All-NBA member Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat can even the series 2-2 against Denver Nuggets at home in Game 4 on Friday
Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks in 44 minutes of action. The 6-foot-11 center also shot 12-of-21 (57.1%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line.
The two-time MVP became the fifth player to score 100 or more points through his first three career NBA Finals games, joining Rick Barry (122 in 1997), Allen Iverson (106 in 2001), Willis Reed (104 in 1970), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (103 in 2021).
Moreover, Jamal Murray logged his first playoff career triple-double in Game 3. Murray ended his performance with 34 points, 10 boards, 10 assists, and one steal in 45 minutes played. The sixth-year guard shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the field and hit three 3-pointers.
“I’m so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here.”
Jimmy Butler on Messi joining Inter Miami 🔊#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV
Game 4: Friday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/5SWaysMvAd
— NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023
Murray and Nikola Jokic are the first teammates in NBA history (regular season or playoffs) to each record 30-point triple-doubles in the same game. They are the first teammates to each post 30 points and 10 assists in the same playoff game since Portland Trail Blazers’ Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992.
“You have to expect there to be elite talent in the finals,” Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And both those guys [Jokic and Murray] are elite-level talent.” The Nuggets outrebounded Miami 58-33 as well.
Miami finished 34-of-92 (37%) shooting from the floor. The Heat allowed Denver to score 60 points in the paint on 51.2% shooting. It was a disappointing effort.
Jimmy Butler plans to put on a show in Friday night’s Game 4 for Lionel Messi, who will be in attendance at Kaseya Center. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 66.2% chance of taking a 3-1 series lead. Sportsbooks show the Heat as 3.5-point underdogs at home.
