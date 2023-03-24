Kansas’ Joseph Yesufu now becomes the fourth Jayhawk to enter the NCAA transfer portal

After the reigning champions suffered a disappointing elimination by the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks in March Madness’ second round this past weekend, one of the Jayhawks’ best players has now announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

We are talking about junior combo guard Joseph Yesufu, as he’s decided to play for a third collegiate men’s program.

BREAKING: Kansas guard Joe Yesufu has entered the NCAA Transfer portal. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/qYapxF6tBC — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) March 23, 2023

The six-foot athlete is a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and started off his college journey playing two campaigns for Drake, before joining the Kansas University program since mid-2021. Playing as a junior, he logged 12.7 minutes per game, averaging 4.1 points over 35 matches.

“Joe is a really, really good player,” said KU assistant Kurtis Townsend about the youngster. “He can shoot the ball, is athletic. He’s not that big. He’s low to the ground, really strong. The biggest thing is he’s a tough kid yet one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet, just a great kid.”

By that time, the guard shot 24-of-84 from beyond the arc, with an efficiency of 28.6% and an overall shooting of 36.7%. He also provided 15 assists to 18 turnovers with 16 steals for his team.

Let’s take a look at his progress ever since. By the end of last year, he achieved season-high stats in back-to-back games against Tennessee on November 25 and Texas Southern on November 28. On both games, he hit 14 points.

Three months later, just this past February 11, Yesufu handed out 3 assists and won 3 more rebounds in only eight minutes against the Sooners. Only three days later, he came off the bench to register 3 steals again in Oklahoma. All this added up to averages of 9.2 minutes per match during his sophomore season.

However, his true breakthrough came in March’s Big 12 Tournament. First he grabbed four rebounds vs. West Virginia, then dropped nine points against Kansas State. His ascension was coming at the best time possible, considering the NCAA Tournament was just around the corner.

Yesufu produced one of the best three-pointers of this NCAA Tournament

The reigning champs entered this March Madness beating Howard by an impressive 28-point margin. Yesufu, who came out of the bench to score 8 points and hand out a couple of assists. Unfortunately they lost in the next round to the Razorbacks, but there was one specific three-pointer that was worthy of a poster.

Check out his amazing shot from beyond the arc that inspired Kansas’s fans last week:

As Yesufu turned in his decision to enter the transfer portal, he becomes the fourth KU athlete to take this path, joining Cam Martin, Zach Clemence, and Bobby Pettiford. This just means new scholarship opportunities open up as experience leave the roster.

The Jayhawks are already bringing in four new players in freshmen-to-be Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell, Elmarko Jackson, and Marcus Adams.